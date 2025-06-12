Dune Awakening: How to use Sinkcharts (and why you should get them)

You might be the best Mentat and/or Planetologist in Dune Awakening, but even you are not capable of visually mapping the vast deserts of Arrakis. You'll need to use Survey Probes to scan areas to reveal POIs and resources, but to save their whereabouts for others, you'll need a Sinkchart.

They can be best described as a map of Arrakis' surface laid out with reference to the most reliable paracompass routes between places of refuge. Yes, while a Stillsuit will help you conserve water and keep you cool, shelter will be needed.

With extreme heat and sandstorms sweeping the planet, knowing where to hide when the elements get overwhelming is imperative to survival. That being said, here's a crash course on how to unlock and use Sinkcharts in Dune Awakening, alongside some additional information that may come in handy.

How to unlock and use Sinkcharts in Dune Awakening

Talk to Derek Chinara to use Sinkcharts (Image via Funcom)

To use a Sinkchart, you'll first have to unlock the ability from the Planetology skill tree by talking to Dr. Derek Chinara in the South Hagga Basin. Look for the icon on your map called Chinara's Camp.

Once you've spoken to him and completed a task, you'll be able to access the Cartographer (Passive) under the Explorer section of the skill tree. Next, you'll need to buy a Sinkchart from a Merchant (The Anvil Trading Post is a good option). It'll cost a bit of Solari (1,500), but it will be worth it in the long run.

Next, you'll want to open your map and scroll to an area of the map you've surveyed using a Survey Probe. Select "Surveyed Map Area" and then click on "Make Chart." Once done, you'll find a Sinkchart in your inventory that will contain information about the region you just surveyed. You can then either share it with friends or within your Guild or sell it for a profit on the Exchange.

Why you should use Sinkcharts in Dune Awakening

You'll need to survey the land to create a Sinkchart (Image via Funcom)

You don't need to use Sinkcharts for regions you've explored — that's saved to your personal map. However, for those who haven't explored a region, you could sell the Sinkcharts to them for a profit. While not many would want to buy maps of PvE regions, PvP zones are a different story.

If you're able to make your way to the Deep Desert just after it has been wiped and procedurally regenerated at the start of every week, there's profit to be made. Those who manage to map out the Deep Desert can sell the Sinkcharts to Guilds who'd pay a fortune to get a layout of the land.

If not for profit, you can explore the Deep Desert as a scout and provide your own Guild with the lay of the land. This would allow them to rush to capture key locations for the Landsraad and harvest Spice before anyone else can locate these POIs. Whichever you choose is up to you.

