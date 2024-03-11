Are Elder Scrolls Online servers down today? This is something that many players are wondering about today, as they are confronted with the "Login Error" message box on the login screen. If you're facing this issue, do not worry, as Elder Scrolls Online servers are indeed partially offline today.

This article will explain why you might find Elder Scrolls Online servers down today, the affected regions, and when the servers will be operational again.

Are Elder Scrolls Online servers down today?

Yes, the Elder Scrolls Online servers are partially down today. The emphasis is on "partially," as only a subset of players on PC will face this issue. If you head over to the official ESO Server Status, you will see that two megaservers are down:

PC EU Megaserver

PC NA Megaserver

The PTS Megaserver for PC, on the other hand, is reportedly online for now. Moreover, all Elder Scrolls Online PlayStation and Xbox servers are running.

Why are Elder Scrolls Online servers down for EU and NA?

PC players trying to play in the EU and NA region are finding Elder Scrolls Online servers down because of patch maintenance.

"The Elder Scrolls Online North American and European PC/Mac megaservers are now offline for patch maintenance and are currently unavailable."

Our guess is that the maintenance might related to the Scions of Ithelia release alongside yesterday's Update 41 for Windows and Mac.

When will Elder Scrolls online servers go online again?

After a six-hour-long maintenance period, the servers will go back up at 10:00 AM EDT/14:00 UTC. Here are the timings for other regions:

7 AM PT

8 AM MT

5 PM EET

6 PM GST

11 PM JST

Can't log into Elder Scrolls Online: Fixes you can try

If you're in the EU or NA region, there's not much you can do other than wait out the planned server maintenance. However, if you're in the PTS region or playing on platforms other than PC, there are fixes you can try:

Log out of the ESO client and try to log in again.

Restart your device, which may get rid of network calibration errors.

If you're on PC, Flush your DNS from Command Prompt.

Check your connectivity device for errors.

