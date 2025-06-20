Every Exotic melee buff coming with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Bungie's confirmation of Destiny 2's melee changes has reached the community's ears. With nerfs being made to the base of all melee damage output, some specific abilities are getting significantly buffed, resulting in an overall increase for melee sources across all characters. For this reason, an update to the Exotic sandbox was due, which has also been laid out by Bungie in its blog post.

This article lists all the upcoming melee buffs that are getting implemented on Exotic armor pieces in The Edge of Fate.

All melee buffs for the Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Here is a list of all the Exotic armor pieces changing to Destiny 2's The Edge of Fate:

Hunters:

Liar's Handshake in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following armor pieces are for Hunters, focusing primarily on melee damage output:

Athrys's Embrace: PvE Weighted Throwing Knife damage bonus increased from 200% to 300%.

PvE Weighted Throwing Knife damage bonus increased from 200% to 300%. Liar's Handshake (and Spirit of the Liar): PvE basic melee and Arc melee damage increased from 200% to 400%.

PvE basic melee and Arc melee damage increased from 200% to 400%. Ophidia Spathe: Maximum PvE Throwing Knife damage bonus increased from 100% to 200%.

Maximum PvE Throwing Knife damage bonus increased from 100% to 200%. Triton Vice: PvE Glaive melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 200%.

Titans:

Wormgod Caress in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following armor pieces are for Titans, focused on melee damage:

Heart of Inmost Light: Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 20% to 50%.

Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 20% to 50%. Peregrine Greaves: Shoulder charge ability impact damage bonus against non-Champion, non-Tormentor, and non-miniboss targets increased from 363% to 400%.

Shoulder charge ability impact damage bonus against non-Champion, non-Tormentor, and non-miniboss targets increased from 363% to 400%. Synthoceps and Spirit of the Synthoceps: Melee damage bonus is unchanged (165%). Melee damage bonus is no longer decreased when used with Combination Blow, Stylish Executioner, and Glaive Melee.

Melee damage bonus is unchanged (165%). Melee damage bonus is no longer decreased when used with Combination Blow, Stylish Executioner, and Glaive Melee. Wishful Ignorance: Maximum PvE Frenzied Blade melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 200%. Maximum PvE Flechette Storm melee damage bonus increased from 50% to 200%.

Maximum PvE Frenzied Blade melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 200%. Maximum PvE Flechette Storm melee damage bonus increased from 50% to 200%. Wormgod Caress: Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 275% to 400%. The melee damage bonus is no longer decreased when used with Roaring Flames or Glaive melee.

Warlocks:

Finally, here are the changes made to only one of the Warlock Exotic armor pieces for melee buffs:

Winter's Guile: Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 275% to 400%.

