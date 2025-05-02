Every new activity weapon coming with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

The Rite of the Nine event is Destiny 2's next big free DLC, similar to Into the Light in Year 6. While it will be implemented alongside the seasonal content, the Rite of the Nine is a separate beast, as it will have its tasks, weapons, and many more. Due to this, Bungie is treating the update as a mini-season and adding new weapons to some of the game's core activities.

Three weapons have been announced, each for the three activities, including Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Nightfall Strikes.

At the time of writing this article, there have been no confirmations of any weapon going away with the update, so players can still farm the current weapons, on top of the new ones.

Three new weapons confirmed with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

Here is a list of all the new weapons coming in the three Destiny 2 activities:

Nature Reclaimed Solar Lightweight Framed Scout Rifle: Iron Banner.

Solar Lightweight Framed Scout Rifle: The Inquisitor Arc Precision Framed Slug Shotgun: Trials of Osiris.

Arc Precision Framed Slug Shotgun: Cruel Mercy Arc Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle: Nightfall Strikes.

Players might be familiar with the Inquisitor, as it was once a part of the loot pool. However, this Arc Shotgun will get a new look with perks and stats like any other reprised weapons.

The following list contains the available perk pools in each of these weapons:

Nature Reclaimed

A new Solar Lightweight Framed Scout Rifle from Iron Banner. Players are recommended to hoard Iron Engrams before the next rotation. Doing so will make things easier for a god roll early on. However, like any new weapon, the Nature Reclaimed must be unlocked in Collections first.

Here are the available perks:

Column 3: Killing Wind, Outlaw, Heal Clip, Lone Wolf, Rapid Hit, Shoot to Loot.

Killing Wind, Outlaw, Heal Clip, Lone Wolf, Rapid Hit, Shoot to Loot. Column 4: Desperate Measures, Kill Clip, Incandescent, Precision Instrument, Box Breathing, Explosive Payload.

Desperate Measures, Kill Clip, Incandescent, Precision Instrument, Box Breathing, Explosive Payload. Origin Trait: Iron Banner.

The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Inquisitor is the only returning weapon on this list, but with an entirely new look. The weapon's pools have been reworked, with the following perks:

Column 3: Envious Assassin, Lone Wolf, Offhand Strike, Loose Change, Perpetual Motion, Slideshot, Threat Detector.

Envious Assassin, Lone Wolf, Offhand Strike, Loose Change, Perpetual Motion, Slideshot, Threat Detector. Column 4: Bait and Switch, Closing Time, Cascade Point, Fragile Focus, Jolting Feedback, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument.

Bait and Switch, Closing Time, Cascade Point, Fragile Focus, Jolting Feedback, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument. Origin Traits: Trials, Crucible, SUROS.

The Inquisitor's archetype, Slug Precision Frame, will remain as before.

Cruel Mercy

A new Nightfall weapon comes in the form of an Arc Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle. Being a gear piece from Nightfall also means there will be an Adept variant. Here are its perks:

Column 3: Dragonfly, Demolitionist, Eddy Current, Fourth Times the Charm, Keep Away, Lone Wolf.

Dragonfly, Demolitionist, Eddy Current, Fourth Times the Charm, Keep Away, Lone Wolf. Column 4: Jolting Feedback, Adrenaline Junkie, Headseeker, Frenzy, Kill Clip, Desperado.

Jolting Feedback, Adrenaline Junkie, Headseeker, Frenzy, Kill Clip, Desperado. Origin Traits: Nightfall, Vanguard, Omolon.

