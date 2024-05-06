Fallout 76 Bobblehead guide: Locations, effects, and more

Bobbleheads in Fallout 76 are special items you can find while exploring Appalachia. They now work differently by giving you temporary bonuses for one hour. Each Bobblehead boosts your stats, like increasing damage with specific weapon types or enhancing your skills. If you find another Bobblehead of the same type, you can use it to extend the bonus duration.
Tracking down Bobbleheads can be challenging since they appear randomly and it is a multi-player game. This guide will also show you all bobblehead locations in Fallout 76.
All Bobblehead Effects in Fallout 76
Bobblehead Effects for S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
Bobblehead Effects for Weapons
Bobblehead Effects for Skill and Perks
All Bobblehead Locations in Fallout 76
All Bobblehead locations in Ash Heap Region
- Mount Blair Trainyard: Search for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads on buildings, railings, and ramps.
- Beckley: Explore the town's rooftops, shops, and air vents for Bobbleheads.
- Rollins Work Camp: Find Bobbleheads under cables and behind barrels on the roof.
- The Rusty Pick: Navigate through corridors and mines to discover Bobbleheads behind fallen barrels.
- Widows Perch: Look for Bobbleheads on precarious bridges near the Charleston Capitol Building.
All Bobblehead locations in Mire Region
- Big B's: Explore the rooftop near the bed for Bobbleheads.
- Crevasse Dam: Look near a computer on the second floor of the second building for Bobbleheads.
- Dyer Chemical: Check the welcome office around a bear trap for Bobbleheads.
- South Hampton Estate: Explore the second floor of the main building for Bobbleheads.
- Sunday Brother's Cabin: Search the red barn roof after scaling the stack of barrels for Bobbleheads.
- Valley Galleria: Explore near the fountain, escalators, and behind counters for Bobbleheads.
All Bobblehead locations in The Forest Region
- Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center: Explore fridges, bathrooms, and filing cabinets inside the research center for Bobbleheads.
- Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06: Go to the cooling towers, behind the other giant tower, and the topmost point near the minigun.
- Tyler County Fairgrounds: Look on metal shelves, tables, and token dispensers throughout the fairgrounds for Bobbleheads.
- Eastern Regional Penitentiary: Search cell blocks, rooftops, and watchtowers for Bobbleheads.
- The Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center: Check inside a fridge in the hydroponics area, in front of the urinals in the male bathroom, inside a filing cabinet on the second floor, and a table in the flooded area.
- Sons of Dane Compound: Look around the gun range, inside buildings, and on stages.
- National Isolated Radio Array: Check rooftops, buildings, and shacks for Bobbleheads.
- Alpine River Cabins: Explore cabins and bunk beds for Bobbleheads.
- Darling Sister's Lab: Search the lab's rooftop porch for Bobbleheads.
- Horizon's Rest: Check the wreckage, particularly the vessel's cockpit.
- Landview Lighthouse: Look in the open stone windows as you climb the tower for Bobbleheads.
- Marigold Pavilion: Check between bedrolls upstairs for Bobbleheads.
- Morgantown High School: Explore boys' lavatory stalls and locked offices for Bobbleheads.
- Tyler County Fairgrounds: Search festivities sheds and token vendors in the games section.
- WV Lumber Co.: Look behind overturned filing cabinets in the sheds for Bobbleheads.
All Bobblehead locations in Cranberry Log Region
- Bootlegger Shack: Search behind crates inside the shack for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads.
- Firebase Major: Explore tents and crates around the camp for Bobbleheads.
- Ranger Base: Check lookout towers and offices for Bobbleheads.
All Bobblehead locations in Savage Divide Region
- Pleasant Valley Ski Resort: Check shelves behind the Raider Bot Kiosk, in the red gondola, and the lodge's office.
- Ripper Alley: Explore boulders in the crag's farthest depths for Bobbleheads.
- Sons of Dane Compound: Search the barn's stage, amplifier, and instruments for Bobbleheads.
- The Whitespring Golf Course: Look on a shelf behind a shoe polishing stand on the club's first floor for Bobbleheads.
- US-13C-Bivoauc: Check tents near a scientist's corpse for Bobbleheads.
- National Isolated Radio Array: Check the roof of the first building, inside the building behind it, in a shack behind the building, and at the giant radio telescope.
All Bobblehead locations in Toxic Valley Region
- Black Bear Lodge: Explore the control room housing the property's AI for Bobbleheads.
- The Crosshair: Look on a cage at a raider camp and on top of shipping crates near Hemlock Grove for Bobbleheads.
- Wavy Willard’s Water Park: Find Bobbleheads inside maintenance shacks, lockers, and basements around the water park.
- Wavy Willard's Water Park: Check the maintenance shack by the pool, in lockers at the pool area, in a basement near the red Get Fishin' building, and inside the big mouth of the Crocolossus Mountain ride.
While Bubbleheads are easy to spot in Fallout 76, you must look for them carefully as some are hidden intentionally. If you cannot find one in the given locations, try returning after rest.
