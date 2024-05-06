Fallout 76 Bobblehead guide: Locations, effects, and more

Bobbleheads in Fallout 76 are special items you can find while exploring Appalachia. They now work differently by giving you temporary bonuses for one hour. Each Bobblehead boosts your stats, like increasing damage with specific weapon types or enhancing your skills. If you find another Bobblehead of the same type, you can use it to extend the bonus duration.

Tracking down Bobbleheads can be challenging since they appear randomly and it is a multi-player game. This guide will also show you all bobblehead locations in Fallout 76.

All Bobblehead Effects in Fallout 76

All Bobblehead effects and their location in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Bobblehead Effects for S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Bobblehead Name Effects Strength Grants +2 Strength for 1 hour. Perception Provides +2 Perception for 1 hour. Endurance Offers +2 Endurance for 1 hour. Charisma Gives +2 Charisma for 1 hour. Intelligence Bestows +2 Intelligence for 1 hour. Agility Boosts +2 Agility for 1 hour. Luck Increases +2 Luck for 1 hour.

Bobblehead Effects for Weapons

Bobblehead Name Effects Big Guns Boosts damage with heavy guns by 20% for one hour. Energy Weapons Enhances damage with energy guns by 20% for one hour. Explosive Increases damage with explosives by 30% for one hour. Melee Raises damage with melee weapons by 20% for one hour. Small Guns Increases damage with ballistic guns by 20% for one hour. Unarmed Improves damage with unarmed attacks by 25% for one hour.

Bobblehead Effects for Skill and Perks

Bobblehead Name Effects Caps Increases the likelihood of finding better cap stashes by twice for 1 hour. Leader Grants +5% experience for 1 hour. Lock Picking Expands the lockpicking "sweet spot" by 30% for 1 hour. Medicine Enhances stimpak healing by 30% for 1 hour. Repair Extends the duration of fusion cores by 30% for 1 hour. Science Provides an extra guess when hacking a terminal for 1 hour. Sneak Makes it 30% harder to detect while sneaking for 1 hour.

All Bobblehead Locations in Fallout 76

All the locations where players can find Bobbleheads in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

All Bobblehead locations in Ash Heap Region

Mount Blair Trainyard: Search for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads on buildings, railings, and ramps.

Search for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads on buildings, railings, and ramps. Beckley : Explore the town's rooftops, shops, and air vents for Bobbleheads.

: Explore the town's rooftops, shops, and air vents for Bobbleheads. Rollins Work Camp : Find Bobbleheads under cables and behind barrels on the roof.

: Find Bobbleheads under cables and behind barrels on the roof. The Rusty Pick: Navigate through corridors and mines to discover Bobbleheads behind fallen barrels.

Navigate through corridors and mines to discover Bobbleheads behind fallen barrels. Widows Perch: Look for Bobbleheads on precarious bridges near the Charleston Capitol Building.

All Bobblehead locations in Mire Region

Big B's : Explore the rooftop near the bed for Bobbleheads.

: Explore the rooftop near the bed for Bobbleheads. Crevasse Dam : Look near a computer on the second floor of the second building for Bobbleheads.

: Look near a computer on the second floor of the second building for Bobbleheads. Dyer Chemical : Check the welcome office around a bear trap for Bobbleheads.

: Check the welcome office around a bear trap for Bobbleheads. South Hampton Estate: Explore the second floor of the main building for Bobbleheads.

Explore the second floor of the main building for Bobbleheads. Sunday Brother's Cabin : Search the red barn roof after scaling the stack of barrels for Bobbleheads.

: Search the red barn roof after scaling the stack of barrels for Bobbleheads. Valley Galleria: Explore near the fountain, escalators, and behind counters for Bobbleheads.

All Bobblehead locations in The Forest Region

Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center: Explore fridges, bathrooms, and filing cabinets inside the research center for Bobbleheads.

Explore fridges, bathrooms, and filing cabinets inside the research center for Bobbleheads. Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06: Go to the cooling towers, behind the other giant tower, and the topmost point near the minigun.

Go to the cooling towers, behind the other giant tower, and the topmost point near the minigun. Tyler County Fairgrounds : Look on metal shelves, tables, and token dispensers throughout the fairgrounds for Bobbleheads.

: Look on metal shelves, tables, and token dispensers throughout the fairgrounds for Bobbleheads. Eastern Regional Penitentiary : Search cell blocks, rooftops, and watchtowers for Bobbleheads.

: Search cell blocks, rooftops, and watchtowers for Bobbleheads. The Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center : Check inside a fridge in the hydroponics area, in front of the urinals in the male bathroom, inside a filing cabinet on the second floor, and a table in the flooded area.

: Check inside a fridge in the hydroponics area, in front of the urinals in the male bathroom, inside a filing cabinet on the second floor, and a table in the flooded area. Sons of Dane Compound: Look around the gun range, inside buildings, and on stages.

Look around the gun range, inside buildings, and on stages. National Isolated Radio Array : Check rooftops, buildings, and shacks for Bobbleheads.

: Check rooftops, buildings, and shacks for Bobbleheads. Alpine River Cabins : Explore cabins and bunk beds for Bobbleheads.

: Explore cabins and bunk beds for Bobbleheads. Darling Sister's Lab: Search the lab's rooftop porch for Bobbleheads.

Search the lab's rooftop porch for Bobbleheads. Horizon's Rest : Check the wreckage, particularly the vessel's cockpit.

: Check the wreckage, particularly the vessel's cockpit. Landview Lighthouse : Look in the open stone windows as you climb the tower for Bobbleheads.

: Look in the open stone windows as you climb the tower for Bobbleheads. Marigold Pavilion : Check between bedrolls upstairs for Bobbleheads.

: Check between bedrolls upstairs for Bobbleheads. Morgantown High School: Explore boys' lavatory stalls and locked offices for Bobbleheads.

Explore boys' lavatory stalls and locked offices for Bobbleheads. Tyler County Fairgrounds : Search festivities sheds and token vendors in the games section.

: Search festivities sheds and token vendors in the games section. WV Lumber Co.: Look behind overturned filing cabinets in the sheds for Bobbleheads.

All Bobblehead locations in Cranberry Log Region

Bootlegger Shack : Search behind crates inside the shack for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads.

: Search behind crates inside the shack for Fallout 76 Bobbleheads. Firebase Major: Explore tents and crates around the camp for Bobbleheads.

Explore tents and crates around the camp for Bobbleheads. Ranger Base: Check lookout towers and offices for Bobbleheads.

All Bobblehead locations in Savage Divide Region

Pleasant Valley Ski Resort: Check shelves behind the Raider Bot Kiosk, in the red gondola, and the lodge's office.

Check shelves behind the Raider Bot Kiosk, in the red gondola, and the lodge's office. Ripper Alley: Explore boulders in the crag's farthest depths for Bobbleheads.

Explore boulders in the crag's farthest depths for Bobbleheads. Sons of Dane Compound : Search the barn's stage, amplifier, and instruments for Bobbleheads.

: Search the barn's stage, amplifier, and instruments for Bobbleheads. The Whitespring Golf Course : Look on a shelf behind a shoe polishing stand on the club's first floor for Bobbleheads.

: Look on a shelf behind a shoe polishing stand on the club's first floor for Bobbleheads. US-13C-Bivoauc : Check tents near a scientist's corpse for Bobbleheads.

: Check tents near a scientist's corpse for Bobbleheads. National Isolated Radio Array: Check the roof of the first building, inside the building behind it, in a shack behind the building, and at the giant radio telescope.

All Bobblehead locations in Toxic Valley Region

Black Bear Lodge : Explore the control room housing the property's AI for Bobbleheads.

: Explore the control room housing the property's AI for Bobbleheads. The Crosshair : Look on a cage at a raider camp and on top of shipping crates near Hemlock Grove for Bobbleheads.

: Look on a cage at a raider camp and on top of shipping crates near Hemlock Grove for Bobbleheads. Wavy Willard’s Water Park: Find Bobbleheads inside maintenance shacks, lockers, and basements around the water park.

Find Bobbleheads inside maintenance shacks, lockers, and basements around the water park. Wavy Willard's Water Park: Check the maintenance shack by the pool, in lockers at the pool area, in a basement near the red Get Fishin' building, and inside the big mouth of the Crocolossus Mountain ride.

While Bubbleheads are easy to spot in Fallout 76, you must look for them carefully as some are hidden intentionally. If you cannot find one in the given locations, try returning after rest.

