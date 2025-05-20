Greasy Luck updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Greasy Luck is a Solar Rapid Fire Framed Glaive in Destiny 2, available only from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. After an underwhelming initial release, the Rite of the Nine event brings a reissued version, making the weapon significantly stronger than its previous version. While Glaives are a niche weapon type, the Greasy Luck's wide range of perks can hold just as much ground as the most popular gear pieces.
This article lists the best perks on the Greasy Luck Glaive for PvE and PvP.
Greasy Luck PvE god roll in Destiny 2
The following perks are considered god roll for Greasy Luck in Destiny 2 PvE:
- Low-Impedance Windings for increased reload speed, Charge Time, and Shield Duration.
- Swap Mag for increased weapon ready and reload speed.
- Heal Clip for curing and healing the user after reloading on kill.
- Close to Melee for increased melee damage after projectile kills. Any other damage source from the weapon after the buff activation will extend the buff's duration.
Incandescent isn't recommended on this weapon, as the perk is inconsistent with melee kills. Instead, you can go for Unstoppable Force for more damage with projectiles, or Sword Logic.
Regarding the third column, other alternatives include Reconstruction and Lead from Gold for the ammo economy.
Greasy Luck PvP god roll in Destiny 2
The following perks are considered god roll for Greasy Luck in PvE:
- Auxiliary Reserves for increased Shield Duration and Charge Time.
- Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.
- Replenishing Aegis for partially reloading the weapon upon blocking damage.
- Unstoppable Force for increased projectile damage upon blocking damage.
Sword Logic is a decent damage perk that can act as the only alternative in PvP.
How to get Greasy Luck in Destiny 2
Greasy Luck can be obtained from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon via the Eternity tab. Players can launch the Dungeon in any difficulty and get the weapon by running through the encounters.
However, stocking up on the Nanory Manifolds will also allow players to get the weapon when exchanged in the reward chest of the Rite of the Nine social hub.
Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Essence of Desire farming guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get the Barrow-Dyad quest