Major Rite of the Nine changes announced amidst Destiny 2 backlash 

The Rite of the Nine calendar in Destiny 2 made several Guardians unhappy. Initially, each Dungeon was scheduled for three weeks, time-gating players from new activities and weapons. However, considering everyone's feedback, it seems that Bungie is changing the schedule and confirming a few upcoming features in Rite of the Nine ahead of time.

To summarize, each Dungeon will now be active for two weeks instead of three, alongside boosted weapon drop rates, currency rates, and all three Dungeons being active simultaneously.

This article lists every change coming to the Rite of the Nine event in the future.

Every Rite of the Nine change confirmed for Destiny 2

To start, the Rite of the Nine will have two Dungeons per week. This means that following the Spire of the Watcher, players will have Ghosts of the Deep for the next two weeks, from May 20 to June 3. From there, it will be Prophecy from June 3 to 17.

However, the cycle won't repeat from there. Instead, players will get all three Dungeons active simultaneously starting from June 17, with one featured Dungeon dropping increased weapons. All three Dungeons will have a boost in the Nanory Manifold drop rate, incentivizing players to run everything, and not just the featured Dungeon.

Note that the second week of any Dungeon will have an increased drop rate for weapons.

Lastly, Bungie also confirmed a special mode within the Rite of the Nine for the final week of Episode Heresy. Players will encounter "lootapalooza," where all three weapons will have an increased weapon drop rate, and a 'new way' to spend the Manifold currency.

The roadmap looks like this:

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep for two weeks: May 20 to June 3.

May 20 to June 3. Prophecy for two weeks: June 3 to 17.

June 3 to 17. The second week of both Dungeons will have an increased drop rate of weapons: May 27 and June 10.

May 27 and June 10. All three Dungeons are active simultaneously with increased currency drops: June 17 to July 8.

June 17 to July 8. All three Dungeons have increased weapon drops: July 8 to 15.

July 8 to 15. A new way to spend Nanory Manifolds: July 8 to 15.

