The complete chess puzzle guide in Destiny 2 Heresy

The Destiny 2 community had a special puzzle added with the weekly reset on April 29. In the final week before Rite of the Nine, the players seem to have one final secret to go over before the Heresy lore bids farewell to everyone. In a way, these chess pieces are tied to the upcoming 'Nine' storyline, bridging the next expansion and the current season.

The puzzle follows basic chess rules, requiring players to form multiple checkmate scenarios throughout rounds against the black King piece. This can be done via any chess piece presented in the new arena, as long as that particular piece can 'checkmate' the King piece.

This article will list all the moves you can perform to complete the puzzle. Even if you do not know chess, it is recommended to at least get accustomed to the chess pieces presented as green holograms on the arena's edge (explained below).

For the rest of the guide, we will list the positions as basic chess board callouts, such as a1, b4, and more.

All of the green hologram pieces in Destiny 2

To start the puzzle, head to Eris' Throne World, drop down directly below the middle platform, and you will then find her room. Inside, interact with the chessboard. If the game isn't letting you interact, you must collect 60 chess pieces throughout the arena. Here are a few guides on the chess piece locations outside Dreadnaught, inside Dreadnaught, and in the Court of Blades.

If you are in a fireteam, however, the leader must have all 60 pieces.

Once you have entered the puzzle arena, you will find green hologram pieces on which you can stand and shoot the arena to perform a move. The piece you select to stand and shoot will be counted as your action on the board. Here's what each piece is called:

Chess pieces present as green hologram in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here are the piece names in order, counting from top-left to top-right as 1 to 4, and bottom-left to bottom-right from 5 to 7.

Knight Rook Pawn Queen Bishop Delete: Can be used to delete a piece from the board. Take: Can be used to convert a black piece to a white piece on the board.

Another knowledge you should have is the layout and the names of each board block. Here is an image of a basic chessboard:

Chessboard block names (Image via Bungie)

For example, if one of the moves asks you to add a "rook to h8," you must stand on the green Rook hologram platform and shoot the h8 block on the board.

You have Adept seasonal weapons waiting for you upon completion.

All chess moves to complete the puzzle in Destiny 2

Here are all the moves for each round to complete the chess puzzle:

Pawn to e6.

Rook to h8.

Pawn to e5.

Bishop to c4, d4, and e4.

Knight to d5, and Pawn at e6.

Delete e2.

e2. Rook to f8, and Pawn to f4.

Rook to d3, and Knight to e6.

Delete f6.

f6. Pawn to e4, Knight to d3, and Bishop to f5.

Pawn to c6, d7, and e6.

Take the Bishop to e4.

the Bishop to e4. Bishop to e5.

Pawn to b7, f7, and g6.

Pawn to b4 and g4.

Bishop to f1, and pawn to d3 and h3.

Bishop to c3 and f6.

Knight to d3, c4, f5, and e6.

Delete Bishop e2 and d7.

Bishop e2 and d7. Bishop to e8.

Bishop to e2.

Knight to e5.

Knight to e3.

Delete d5, add Knight to c4 and h3, and Take c8.

d5, add Knight to c4 and h3, and c8. Knight to d6 and e6, Take f5, and add Pawn to g6.

f5, and add Pawn to g6. Queen to d5, and Knight to f4 and f6.

Take d6, f5, and f3, Delete c4, and add Knight to c4.

Once you complete all the moves, you will be given multiple Adept weapons at the end and throughout the puzzle.

Lastly, completing this puzzle opens up a community puzzle at the end, which is currently being pursued by the entire player base.

