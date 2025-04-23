All Dreadnaught Chess pieces in Destiny 2 

Destiny 2's Dreadnaught hosts several new Chess pieces added with the weekly reset on April 22. While writing this article, there are 11 pieces outside of Dreadnaught, alongside a few more hidden within the secrets of Nether and Drifter's inventory.

This article, however, focuses on the static locations of Chess pieces inside Dreadnaught across five different spawning areas. Readers can also refer to our complete guide on Chess pieces outside Dreadnaught to complete the collection.

Note: This guide assumes you have a decent knowledge of the Dreadnaught's layout and only pinpoints the pieces' locations.

Dreadnaught Chess piece locations in Destiny 2

1) Mausoleum

Here is a list of all the Chess pieces in the Mausoleum:

After spawning, look behind for the first piece.

From there, take a right, jump down, and another piece should be to your right inside a gap.

Head back outside and jump down from the spawning area to encounter a group of blue rocks attached to the wall. A piece can be found above the rocks (image below).

Third piece in Mausoleum of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Climb back up and stay on the left side of the area. Head to the very back until you find a group of orange clusters on the wall. Above the orange clusters, a piece is located on top of the ledge.

Head down to the blue boss arena with tentacles. Just behind where the main boss spawns, climb the rocky outcrop to find the Chess piece at the back of the arena.

2) Trenchway

Here are the Chess piece locations in Trenchway:

Upon spawning, look right and drop down for the first piece.

Climb back up, stick to the right side, and walk to the wall on the opposite side for the second piece.

Head to the left side from the spawning point, up until the final ledge. Drop down for the third piece just under the ledge.

Below the ledge in Trenchway of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head outside from the main area, and into the open area with the white structures. Here, push to the cave where you open a portal for Barrow-Dyad's second Catalyst. Just beside the portal's console, you will find a Chess piece.

Head outside and towards the Ascendant Ogre arena for the final piece.

3) The Founts

The following locations are for the Chess pieces in the Founts:

From the spawning point, jump on one of the Altars to your left for the first piece.

Jump down and head straight for the undercave. After entering the undercave, keep heading straight until you find a small entrance in the corner (image below). Go through the entrance for the second piece.

Small entrance inside the undercave of Founts in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head to the middle of the Founts area, followed by the yellow room on the left. Look for an entrance at the ceiling. Here, the third piece is present.

Head outside and to the back of the arena with blue tentacles. Here, climb to the right on top of a small ledge for the fourth piece (image below).

Piece in the blue arena of Founts in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

From the sealed door, look right and climb via the tentacles on the wall.

Head inside the undercave again, but this time, take the entrance located to your left. If you are looking at the sealed door from the ground, the entrance should be on the left. After entering, look to your immediate right for the sixth piece.

From the undercave entrance, head straight and look for a small gap on the wall with small spikes. Enter through this gap for the last piece in The Founts.

4) Hall of Souls

Here is a list of the Chess pieces in the Hall of Souls:

From the spawning point, climb the pillar to your immediate left, followed by the ledge for the first piece.

Stick to the left and head inside the room. Upon entering, climb on top of the pillar in the middle (image below).

Pillar to the left room in Hall of Souls of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head back outside and look for a small cave entrance on the wall to your right (image below). Enter and pass through the corridors to end up on the third piece.

Cave entrance in Hall of Souls of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Take the exit just behind the third piece. Upon heading outside, you will find a piece just opposite you, under the stairs near the big doorway.

From the doorway above the fourth piece, head to the room on your left, followed by another small room inside. A piece can be found just right of the entrance.

Head towards the red room in the center. However, just before entering, look to your left for the sixth piece.

For the final piece, head in the middle and climb the outcrops near the Taken Blights. Here, take your Ghost out to reveal the hidden platforms. Follow these platforms at the very top of one of the broad wires.

5) Hull Breach

Simply finish the secrets in the Hull Breach to gain Chess pieces.

