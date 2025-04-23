All 11 Chess piece locations outside of Dreadnaught in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's newest weekly reset brought several collectibles for players to invest their time in, just two weeks before Rite of the Nine. These collectibles are Chess pieces found within and outside the Dreadnaught. Finding these pieces will count towards the triumph score, alongside completing the episodic seal, Heretic. However, getting hold of these pieces isn't easy, since they are hidden away in tight corners of specific areas.
This article lists the first few Chess pieces, which can be found outside of Dreadnauight. Players will stumble upon 11 of these in Eris' Flat, Tower, and more.
Chess pieces location guide outside Dreadnaught in Destiny 2
1) Eris' Flat
Here are the locations of all Chess pieces in Eris' Flat:
- Beside the Shaping Slab on the left.
- On the table in the middle of the open hall.
- Outside Eris' apartment, up the stairs next to a couple of hooded civilians.
- Head downstairs, and you will see a piece behind the cleaning robot.
Next, head to the Tower for the next set of pieces.
2) Tower
Here is a list of all the Chess pieces in the Tower:
- Take the elevator down to Zavala's office. After entering his office, look to your right for the first piece.
- Go to the Annex and walk past Drifter to find a chess piece under the shelf on the left.
- Go to the Hangar and take the yellow steps to a Silver tunnel, leading to a red room (image below). Once you are in the red room, a Chess piece can be found to your right.
For the next pieces, head to Europa.
3) Europa
The following locations will lead you to the Chess pieces in Europa:
- Spawn on the Beyond waypoint and go past Exo Stranger towards the North-East on your mini-map. A pawn piece will be located there.
- Head inside the Bray Facility, followed by Clovis Bray's giant Exo head. A piece should be present in the middle of the room.
Lastly, head to EDZ for the final pieces.
4) EDZ
The final two locations of the Chess pieces outside of Dreadnaught are as follows:
- Spawn on Winding Cove and head to the cliff left of the main road. Next, walk through the ledge to find the Chess piece (image below for a clearer idea).
- Teleport to the Sludge waypoint and head inside the Dark Forest. Once you encounter a Taken Anomaly from the ground, a Chess piece can be located right in front of it.
This concludes our guide for all 11 pieces outside the Dreadnaught. It remains unknown whether these pieces will lead to big rewards by the end. For now, only the triumph score and Strange Coins await.
