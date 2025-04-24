All Court of Blades chess pieces in Destiny 2

Chess pieces in Destiny 2 Heresy are collectibles introduced as a fun event for everyone. Hunting for secrets is nothing strange for players, and Bungie seems to have capitalized on that fact to release almost 60 different pieces throughout different corners of the game. Most chess pieces are inside the Dreadnaught, while some are outside.
This article lists the five chess pieces inside a seasonal Destiny 2 activity called Court of Blades. Three rooms have one piece each, with the other two being locked behind RNG.
Chess piece locations in the Destiny 2 Court of Blades activity
1) First piece
For the first chess piece, launch the Court of Blades activity and head through the portal into one of the three tilesets. If you are in the Europa tileset, look for the pillar on the left side, just beside where the boss spawns.
Approach the pillar and look for a chess piece behind it. You can collect it anytime you want, so make sure to do so before exiting.
2) Second piece
The second chest piece can be obtained from within the Taken room. Once you spawn here, look behind and locate the portal for the exit. However, divert your attention to the top of the portal's pillar.
Climb this pillar to find the second chess piece.
3) Third piece
The third chess piece can be found within the IO tileset. Upon spawning, look behind again and then slightly to the right. You will find a set of pipes near a huge door.
A chess piece is hidden behind one of these pipes.
4) Fourth piece
The fourth chess piece can be obtained as a drop from simply completing an entire rotation of the Court of Blades activity. There seems to be a percentage behind this drop, although not rare.
5) Fifth piece
The final static chess piece is located within the Rune upgrade amid each encounter. With each enhancement, you have a chance to get a random chess piece.
Lastly, there seems to be a drop chance of a chess piece from any random boss in the activity.
