Grounded 2: How to Fast Travel 

Knowing how to Fast Travel in Grounded 2 is going to save you a lot of time when you're moving from one place to another. It's a key feature in the game designed to help you hop around the different points of interest available across the entire title. This feature was added with the 0.1.2 patch update, and in our opinion, is one of the best parts of the update.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can Fast Travel in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

How to Fast Travel in Grounded 2?

In Grounded 2, the Fast Travel can only be used to travel across different Ranger Outposts. This puts a reasonable restriction on players, encouraging them to explore the wilderness and not simply rely on this mechanic to travel around the map. However, this feature also provides a much-needed balance that ensures players do not feel their time is wasted while travelling from Point A to Point B.

Now, if you want to use this feature, you can follow our step-by-step guide below:

First, boot up Grounded 2, and proceed to head into the server of your choice.

Once you're in-game, proceed to visit a nearby Ranger Outpost.

After you've entered the Outpost, you need to scan your SCA.B. 2K.

This will automatically open up the Pneumatic Transit System in the Outpost.

in the Outpost. Press your interact button to connect with the Pneumatic Transit System. You can then choose your desired Fast Travel location and confirm your selection. You will then be transported to the Ranger Outpost you selected in this system.

Grounded 2 Outposts (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Upon following these steps, you will have successfully used the newly introduced mobility feature in Grounded 2.

It must be noted that, for ease of movement, you need to have Ranger Outposts unlocked across the entire map. In case you travel to Outposts that are locked, you will not be able to exit the Pneumatic Transit System room.

That's everything that you need to know about using the Pneumatic Transit System room to Fast Travel in Grounded 2.

