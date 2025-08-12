The Wolf Stringer in Grounded 2 is a powerful ranged weapon. If close-quarter fights are not your cup of tea, this weapon can definitely help you defeat unfriendly creatures from a farther range. While this bow does not have any stun potential, it can inflict some serious damage with its piercing arrows, making it a fantastic primary weapon.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you get the Wolf Stringer in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.
How to unlock Wolf Stringer in Grounded 2
As with most items in Grounded 2, if you want to get your hands on this weapon, you must first use the Resource Analyzer to scan Spider Venom. It will unlock up to three unique new recipes, one of which will be the Wolf Stringer in the game.
Though this bow does not offer any stun damage, the direct piercing attacks are more than enough to take down different creatures in the game. It has great critical hit potential, making each shot quite deadly.
That said, let us focus on what you need to gather in order to craft the Wolf Stringer. As per the official recipe in-game, you need the following items to make this weapon:
- 2 units of Wolf Spider Fang
- 3 units of Silk Rope
- 3 units of Wolf Spider Chunk
- 2 units of Spider Venom
You've got your objective pretty much laid in front of you. If you want to make this weapon, you need to slay a lot of Wolf Spiders in the game. While the Silk Rope can be crafted using the Spinning Wheel, the other items are drops that can be obtained by eliminating Wolf Spiders in Grounded 2.
Once you've gathered all the above-mentioned materials, you can then combine them together to craft the Wolf Stringer in Grounded 2.
That's everything that you need to know about unlocking and getting your hands on the powerful Wolf Stringer in Grounded 2.
If this article is to your liking, you can check out some of our other related guides below:
- How to assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2
- Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working: Potential causes and fixes
- How to kill Snails in Grounded 2
- How to get the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2
- How to perform a dash strike in Grounded 2