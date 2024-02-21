How to collect Shellac in Skull and Bones.

Shellac is the foundation of ship modifications and a critical mineral required in blueprints. Thus, many have asked how they may collect Shellac in Skull and Bones. This specialty resource can be used to construct blueprints and is difficult to find; players have scoured the high seas in search of it.

This article covers a few places where players can collect Shellac in Skull and Bones.

Ways to collect Shellac in Skull and Bones

Players can go to the northeast regions to collect Shellac in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/ReaperDigital)

Scurrying around the seas in search of resources is an important part of Skull and Bones, as players start with empty pockets and make their way to the top of the pirate big leagues. As such, players undertake many adventures in search of fruitful plunder, and Shellac is one such item they look out for.

Players can gather Shellac by following the instructions outlined below.

Go to the Strait of Harimau, located on the map's far east side, since it is the best spot to find Shellac by pillaging.

Look for villages governed by the Dominion of Rempah in the Strait since they are more likely to have Shellac. Approach your chosen village and select the "Pillage" option.

Prepare for battle, as you'll need to smash the town's watchtower and resist any hostile ships.

Once the pillaging is finished, gather your crewmates to claim the treasure, which may include Shellac.

Traders also sell for players to collect Shellac in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/ReaperDigital)

Players can also find Shellac by trading.

Shellac is sometimes available for purchase at trade stations under the Dominion of Rempah.

Check port stocks regularly, especially those in the Strait of Harimau and under the Dominion of Rempah, since Shellac may be accessible on occasion.

Remember to use the spyglass and check the material available on ships crossing the regions under the Dominion of Rempah.

Shellac is a material classified as a Specialized Civilian Material. Its description in-game states that it is a coating agent for wooden structures. It is used in the crafting of ships, weapons, and pieces of furniture.

The blueprints that require Shellac are Ships like Hullbreaker and Bombardier, weapons like Ballista Lv 2, Bombard Lv 4, and Demi-cannon Lv 4, and furniture items like Capstan, Masts, and Rope grips.

