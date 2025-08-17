How to craft and use compass in Rust Hardcore

The compass in Rust Hardcore is a brand-new addition made to the game with the Harder Core update for August 2025. The latest patch has introduced some major quality of life changes to this game mode, making it appealing to the masses. As is evident, the Hardcore gamemode isn't catered for casuals, but rather, the veterans who want a bigger challenge than what the vanilla game mode has to offer.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can craft and use the compass in Rust Hardcore. Read below to know more.

How to craft a compass in Rust Hardcore

The compass is a default blueprint in Rust Hardcore. Naturally, you can craft without researching it. Furthermore, this item can be crafted freehand without requiring access to any workbenches in the game.

To craft a compass in Rust Hardcore, you need:

75x Metal Fragments.

Once you've acquired the Metal Fragments, you can then craft the item by following these steps:

Open the crafting menu in Rust (default keybind is 'Q').

Now, search for 'Compass' in the search menu.

Click on the item, then proceed to click on craft at the bottom right corner of the crafting menu.

Upon following these steps, you will get your hands on the compass in your inventory. If your hotbar is not full, the item will automatically get placed there. If not, you can find it in your inventory.

How to use

The compass is a new addition in Rust Hardcore (Image via Facepunch)

With the addition of fog of war in the game, players can now access the in-game map in Rust Hardcore. However, this map only reveals the areas you've visited, and does not show your active position on it.

To get your bearings and travel to your desired location, you can use the compass in Rust Hardcore. Once you click on the compass in your hotbar and then open up the map, you will now be able to see your active position in-game.

You can keep the item equipped to track your movements and travel towards the direction you desire. As soon as you unequip the compass, your position will once again be removed from the map.

That's everything that you need to know about crafting and using the new compass in Rust's Hardcore game mode.

