How to easily reach the 2020 Pinnacle cap in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine? 

Reaching the Pinnacle cap in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine is the easiest task players can do. Each cap in the game allows players to easily complete an activity, be it the early-game Strikes or the endgame Raids. Hence, the Pinnacle cap is the most powerful a player can be, accessing every content in the game. In Episode Heresy, the Pinnacle cap is 2020, requiring players to complete specific activities to get an increased gear score.

Ad

However, with the recent Rite of the Nine, that chase has become trivial, and many players might be missing out on it. To summarize, players can easily reach the 2020 Pinnacle cap just by purchasing a few gear pieces from the event hub. This article will guide you through the process.

Note that you can follow this for all three characters.

Reaching the 2020 Pinnacle cap easily in Destiny 2

To reach the 2020 Pinnacle with just a few clicks, start by heading to the Rite of the Nine social hub via the Eternity tab. Next, interact with the chest in front of the Emissary.

Ad

Trending

Chest in front of the Emissary in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here, you can purchase multiple gear pieces with the 2020 power level, including Kinetic and Energy weapons, with all five armor pieces. However, note that these gears can be obtained once per character, so make sure to infuse the gear you want to use.

Ad

For example, if you are playing a healing build with Speaker's Sight on Warlock, then your priority should be to infuse the purchased 2020 head piece on the Speaker's Sight. The same applies to all other gear in your build.

Gear pieces with 2020 power are being given away in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The same can be done in your other two characters as well, making all three of your characters reach the Pinnacle cap. Note that the upcoming expansion will have a reset in power level, so use it now to clear the endgame activities.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More