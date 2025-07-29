How to equip a second weapon in Soulframe (Prelude 10)

Using abilities in Soulframe is fun, as each Pact brings unique skills. Using Orengall, you control a wolf and attack enemies, while Oscelda can summon a personal bird army. However, each skill has a cooldown, so weapons will be required to fight enemies in most cases. Like any other game, Soulframe allows you to equip two weapons, one main and one sidearm.

The second slot won’t be visible for a while, which can lead you to believe the game only features a single weapon system. This guide will teach you how to unlock the second weapon slot.

How to unlock and equip a secondary weapon in Soulframe

Second weapon slot isn't visible until you craft a weapon in the category (Image via Digital Extremes)

The sidearm slot isn’t readily visible to anyone. That’s because to unlock the slot, you’ll need to own a sidearm first. Once you've crafted a weapon that can be equipped as a secondary, another slot will show up in the arsenal. Two swap weapons, press R.

Crafting is available after completing the Steelsinger quest and unlocking the blacksmith. Each weapon requires a certain number of fragments to become a blueprint that can be crafted, and some of them are sidearms.

Precklies is a sidearm while Rivt-II is a primary weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

This is where things get a little confusing, as all weapons are labeled as “Weapon,” including the sidearms, which is the main reason to believe there’s no secondary weapon.

Unless you craft one, there is no way to tell the difference between a primary and secondary, but here are all the sidearms available the in game:

Precklies - 26 Scrap Brass, 15 Scrap Steel, 25 Sproutfolk Frond, and 1,500 Dracs.

26 Scrap Brass, 15 Scrap Steel, 25 Sproutfolk Frond, and 1,500 Dracs. Skilter - 20 Scrap Brass, 20 Silistyt, 20 Corrupt Onyx, and 2,500 Dracs.

20 Scrap Brass, 20 Silistyt, 20 Corrupt Onyx, and 2,500 Dracs. Grinn - 20 Scrap Steel, 20 Ichor, 20 Corrupt Onyx, and 2,500 Dracs.

20 Scrap Steel, 20 Ichor, 20 Corrupt Onyx, and 2,500 Dracs. Virdigris - 20 Scrap Steel, 20 Dendrit Weave, 10 Sappheline, and 2,500 Dracs.

20 Scrap Steel, 20 Dendrit Weave, 10 Sappheline, and 2,500 Dracs. Nettle - 25 Scrap Steel, 30 Ode Graphite, 25 Quenching Acid, and 1,500 Dracs.

Once crafting is complete, equip it at the arsenal within the nighfold. Like the primary weapon, sidearms will also increase the mastery rank. Flyblades like Precklies and Skilter are great for throwing at the flying loot and damaging enemies from a distance.

