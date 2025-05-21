How to get Heartwood in Palia

Custom URL: palia-how-get-heartwood-crafting-material-guide

Heartwood is an important resource in Palia for upgrading tools, crafting furniture, and completing quests. However, finding and harvesting it can be confusing for new players, especially with the restrictions around axe upgrades and tree types. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about acquiring and using Heartwood in Palia, including where to find it, how to harvest it, and its various uses across different stages of the game.

What is Heartwood in Palia?

In the world of Palia, Heartwood is the Tier-2 wood resource listed under the Materials > Wood category. It is commonly found and is categorized as an abundant resource. While Sapwood can be gathered easily throughout the Kilima Valley area, Heartwood becomes accessible later and is primarily found in the Bahari Bay region of Palia.

You’ll need Heartwood to

Upgrade your tools to the next level — like the Standard Axe to the Fine Axe.

to the Craft equipment and quest items.

Craft various furniture and decorations.

Complete key quests like En Garde (Auni), Badruu Blues (Badruu), and Backbone of the Community (Chayne), and fulfill weekly villager wants (occasionally).

Where to find Heartwood

To forage Heartwood, look for Pine trees in Bahari Bay (Image via Singularity 6)

1) Trees around Bahari Bay

To forage Heartwood, look for Pine trees in Bahari Bay; they are your main source. These trees have a darker color bark and deep green leaves, evergreen-style foliage. While these trees are common, not all are immediately accessible depending on your axe level. You must have a Fine Axe or an Exquisite Axe to cut down the larger trees.

2) Small glowing trees

Smaller, purple-glowing Pine trees in Bahari Bay are another reliable source of Heartwood. You can find these Flow-infused trees by their soft glow, especially noticeable during the night, though they’re usually hidden behind other trees. So, try foraging when the sun goes down.

Note that these trees are rare and can heal themselves mid-chop, so it’s recommended to bring some friends along to cut them down efficiently.

3) Player housing plot

Once you collect Pinecones (which drop from Pine trees), you can plant them on your housing plot. When fully grown, these trees can also be harvested for Heartwood. So, don't forget to pick up Pinecones while chopping down Pine Trees.

4) Treasure chests & rummage piles

Heartwood can sometimes be found as a random reward inside chests and piles located in Bahari Bay and Kilima Valley.

How to harvest Heartwood

Buy the Standard Axe Recipe from Ashura by visiting the Foraging Guild Store (Image via Singularity 6)

Upgrade your Axe

To acquire Heartwood, you will need upgraded tools — the Makeshift Axe won't cut it. Follow these steps to unlock and craft the correct axe:

Begin by reaching Foraging Level 2. Then buy the Standard Axe Recipe from Ashura by visiting the Foraging Guild Store. Now craft the Standard Axe using:

1 x Makeshift Axe

20 x Sapwood Plank

5 x Copper Bar

The Standard Axe allows you to cut small Pine trees for Heartwood. However, to chop down larger trees, you’ll need the Fine Axe, which requires

1 x Standard Axe

20 x Heartwood Planks

5 x Iron Bars

Tip: Before crafting any Heartwood Planks, you'll need to first build a basic Sawmill (30 x Sapwood, 8 x Flint, and 10 x Plant Fiber). You can buy its recipe from Ashura and craft it at your Worktable.

How to use Heartwood in Palia

Crafting & Furniture

Heartwood is used to craft high-tier furniture, tools, and construction items such as:

Heartwood Planks

Fine Arrow (5 x Heartwood and 1 x Iron Bar) and Flare Arrows (5 x Heartwood, 5 x Flint, and 1 x Crystal Lake Lotus)

(5 x Heartwood and 1 x Iron Bar) and (5 x Heartwood, 5 x Flint, and 1 x Crystal Lake Lotus) Builder’s Wood Pile (25 x Heartwood, 8 x Heartwood Plank, and 2 x Iron Bar)

(25 x Heartwood, 8 x Heartwood Plank, and 2 x Iron Bar) Firewood Holder (7 x Heartwood, 3 x Copper Bar, 1 x Leather, and 1 x Emerald Carpet Moss)

(7 x Heartwood, 3 x Copper Bar, 1 x Leather, and 1 x Emerald Carpet Moss) Flotsam Driftwood Decor (5 x Heartwood and 3 x Iron Bar)

Tool Upgrades

You need Heartwood Planks to upgrade to the Fine Axe, which is crucial for harvesting larger trees and progressing in the game.

Quest Items

Heartwood is also needed to complete several quests and craft quest items like

New Lute (5 x Heartwood and 5 x Silk Thread)

(5 x Heartwood and 5 x Silk Thread) Practice Sword (5 x Heartwood, 5 x Plant Fiber, and 1 x Flint)

(5 x Heartwood, 5 x Plant Fiber, and 1 x Flint) Various friendship and community quests

Gifting and Weekly Wants

While no villagers consider Heartwood a preferred gift, certain NPCs may request it during weekly wants. Check the weekly requests regularly, as they update every Monday.

Final tips

Team up with friends to chop Flow-infused trees (Image via Singularity 6)

Focus on exploring Bahari Bay for both small glowing trees and standard Pine trees.

for both small glowing trees and standard Pine trees. Upgrade your Foraging skill early to unlock better axes and recipes.

to unlock better axes and recipes. Team up with friends to chop Flow-infused or regenerating trees more efficiently.

to chop Flow-infused or regenerating trees more efficiently. Don’t ignore treasure chests and Rummage Piles — they’re a useful bonus source of Heartwood.

With this guide, you’re now fully equipped to find, collect, and use Heartwood in the vast and exciting world of Palia. Keep chopping, crafting, and exploring — your upgraded tools and beautiful home decor await!

