How to get Obscurus Dark Spell Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is an engaging experience as it presents the magical world of Harry Potter in a unique art style. It offers a vast variety of cards for you to collect that can be used to form a deck to wreak havoc in battles. You can partake in the game's story quests or delve into the competitive duels to test your decks against other players around the globe.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened gets frequently updated with new seasons and limited-time events. The most recent event allows you to acquire a brand new card called Obscurus, a Dark spell card. Obtaining it can be a tricky endeavor as it involves RNG mechanics (Random Number Generator).

Where to get Obscurus Dark Spell Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #Harrypotter pic.twitter.com/uo3AiD8Hsh The new Obscurus Dark Spell Card is now available in-game! When activated, this Dark spell card transforms you into an invincible Obscurus, damaging and slowing opponent units within the target area. #MagicAwakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened consists of many in-game currencies. If you wish to acquire the Obscurus Dark spell card, then you will need to use an item called Ruby Keys. You can spend them in the Magical Studies section of the in-game store.

You can refer to the following steps to acquire Obscurus:

Tap on the cart icon on the top right of your screen.

Scroll down and look for a book icon on the left.

Tap on it to enter the Magical Studies menu.

Here you can select the Obscurus option, which opens up a new menu.

You can choose the Draw Once option to spend one Ruby Key or Draw 10 Times to spend 10 Ruby Keys.

You can obtain Obscurus from this menu (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

It is worth noting that obtaining Obscurus is random in nature as you can acquire it early, or it might take a few draws. However, you will surely get Obscurus on the 50th draw.

If you are looking for Ruby Keys, it is ideal to partake in story quests and progress Yearbook Stories. Alternatively, you can also purchase them by spending gems.

This is the probability of acquiring Obscurus (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

The following are the probabilities associated with Mythic and Dark cards as of this writing:

Ron Weasley: 0.047%

Obscurus: 0.616%

Avada Kedavra: 0.047%

Crucio: 0.047%

Best Obscurus Dark Spell Card build in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Obscurus slows down foes and deals some damage (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Obscurus is a great offensive spell that shapeshifts you into an Obscurus, unleashing around six rapid hits on any random foes in the target area. This will slow them down, and once the attack concludes, it results in an explosion that deals significant damage to adversaries.

You must be cautious after this spell ends, as it weakens you and makes you vulnerable. After this spell concludes, you will take 40% extra damage for five seconds.

You must opt for the following spell cards in your deck along with Obscurus:

Nebulus

Oppugno

Incarcerous

Inflatus

Confringo

Weasley’s Wildfire Whiz-bangs

Portkey

Along with spell cards, it is imperative to focus on the right set of companion cards for any deck. The same applies to a deck oriented towards Obscurus.

It is ideal to use Echo of Hermione Granger (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can try out the following companions:

Frey Twins

Hermione Granger

Daniel Page

It is advised to use Echo of Hermoine Granger as it halves the MP cost (for every four spells cast) of the highest-cost card in the deck. Daniel Page's companion card is potent in healing you and your allies. If you are on the lookout for the best cards, then feel free to peruse this extensive tier list for August 2023.

This game also features a strong narrative that unravels in the form of expertly voice-acted cutscenes. It is ideal to take a break from fast-paced battles and engage in a story that takes place in a different timeline.