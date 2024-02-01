How to get Pure Quartz in Palworld

If you want to give your equipment a serious upgrade, you should be looking for ways to get Pure Quartz in Palworld. It’s one of the rarer and more valuable resources in the game, farming, which is easier said than done. Regardless, this resource is something that you absolutely need if you wish to have an easier time in the later stages of the game.

Below are some of the best ways that you can go about getting Pure Quartz in Palworld.

How to find Pure Quartz in Palworld

Use a flying mount to get to the Astral Mountains. (Image via Pocket Pair)

To get your hands on Pure Quartz in Palworld, you will need to make your way to the Astral Mountains. The region is located at the very top of the map (near the north-east corner), and it’s recommended that you use a flying mount in order to reach it.

Here, you will find Pure Quartz in the form of rock deposits. It will have a greyish crystal color to it, setting it apart from the remaining minerals in the area.

How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld

There are two ways that you will be able to farm Pure Quartz in the game. The more straightforward way will be to manually farm and carry it by mining it with a Pickaxe or a Metal Pickaxe if you want it to be a bit faster. However, ensure you have cold-resistant items in hand or a Fire-type pal to resist the harsh mountain landscape.

The alternate and more recommended way will be to make a camp around the Pure Quartz deposits. Then assign Pals with Mining and Transport traits like Incineram, who can passively farm the resource for you.

Which is the best Pure Quartz farming location in Palworld?

Once you have reached the Astral Mountains, make your way to (-202. 253) coordinates. This area has some of the highest amounts of pure Quartz in the game. It’s also recommended that you create your base somewhere here and actively look to keep your Pal morale high in order to get a good passive farm going.

What is Pure Quartz used for in Palworld?

Pure Quartz is used for making Circuits in Palworld. Circuits are a major component in crafting electric machines, and you will not be able to make upgrades to your base or to your equipment if you don't have them.

However, to turn Quartz into Circuits, make sure that you have a Production Line Assembly prepared beforehand.

