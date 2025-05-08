How to get shiny and Adept weapons as a solo player in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine allows players to run three versions of the same Dungeon, each having their own difficulty tiers. There is the Explorer mode for beginners/solo players, the Eternity that presents the standard Dungeon difficulty, alongside the Ultimatum for the most challenging encounters. Those who do not have a party to run the activity with can try their hand at Explorer mode, and still get the best weapons out of them.

This article lists the best ways to earn Adept and shiny weapons from Rite of the Nine as a solo player.

Additionally, players who have a well-built character can go the extra step and run one Ultimate encounter solo to get bonus drops. However, that is optional for now.

Shiny and Adept guide for solo players in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

Shiny and Adept weapons can be easily earned by running Ultimatum encounters in Rite of the Nine. However, these versions of weapons cannot be gained from Explorer or Eternity. Instead, players can run the Explorer mode as a solo player, gather enough Nanory Manifolds, and exchange them for weapons at the social hub.

Reward chest in the Spire of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Specifically, the reward chest beside the Emissary in the Spire Social Hub is used to exchange for weapons using the Nanory Manifolds. Each weapon will ask you for 250 of the Manifolds, and have a chance to drop an Adept or a shiny weapon, unlike the Explorer mode.

Besides the Explorer encounter, Nanory Manifolds can drop from bounties given away by the Emissary. Daily and additional bounties drop 35 and 15 Manifolds, respectively, and can be done every day.

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine bounties (Image via Bungie)

This means that, going by the daily bounties alone, you can accumulate 280 Manifolds in just two days, without finishing a single Dungeon encounter.

If you happen to have a powerful build at your disposal, you can also try running the first encounter in Ultimatum solo and complete it. However, this is optional and is meant to only boost your Manifold gain.

The standard method is running the Explorer mode, finishing daily bounties from Emmisary, collecting enough Manifolds, and exchanging them for a weapon from the reward chest.

