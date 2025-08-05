How to get Spicy Globs in Grounded 2

Spicy Globs in Grounded 2 are just one of the many resources you'll need to gather to craft top-tier gear. They're not the hardest to come by, unlike other items in the game, such as Heatwave, but they're still an integral part of the crafting system.

To cut to the chase, you can get Spicy Globs (x2) in Grounded 2 from a Chest in the Pill Hill region of the backyard. This location is not too difficult to reach, but knowing the exact whereabouts of the Chest and how to open it will take brains over brawn.

On that note, here's where to find the Chest to get Spicy Globs in Grounded 2.

Where to find the Chest that contains Spicy Globs in Grounded 2

Pick up the Sizzling Key after you defeat the bosses (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/LunarGaming)

As mentioned, the Chest that contains Spicy Globs in Grounded 2 is located in Pine Hills. However, to open it, you'll need something called a Sizzling Key. The only way to do this is to progress through the storyline until you reach the end of Act One and defeat the bosses - Masked Stranger and Bandit.

Once you defeat them, you can head inside the laboratory and pick up the Sizzling Key that's on the table. The Charred Recipe can also be found here.

Next, you'll want to make your way to the Pine Hill region of the map. Look for the spider nest that's located behind the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost.

Use the Sizzling Key to open the Chest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/LunarGaming)

From there, keep following the path while staying to the left until you reach the roots. This is the landmark, and the Chest can be found under a leaf with a workfire laid atop it.

Use the Sizzling Key on the Chest to obtain Spicy Globs in Grounded 2. You'll also need a Tier-2 Omni-Shovel to dig up the Chest, so don't forget to upgrade your tools.

How to use Spicy Globs in Grounded 2

The Spicy Globs in Grounded 2 can be used to craft the Spicy Coaltana. This weapon is "spicy" in the truest sense, as it inflicts Sizzling Attacks. It's not the best, but it is on par with other unique gear, such as Ice Sickles.

Here's what you need to craft it:

Spicy Glob (x2)

EverChar Coal Chunk (x5)

Wolf Spider Chunk (x4)

As mentioned, the Spicy Coaltana packs a mean punch, and with the ability to inflict Sizzling Attacks, Bugs will think twice about messing with you.

