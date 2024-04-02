How to get started with the new Noblegarden event in WoW (2024)

The Noblegarden event in WoW is now available, for a limited time. It’s a popular event, where players can farm up stacks of chocolate eggs, use them on various items, and try to secure some limited-edition mounts. However, the event has changed slightly in 2024, offering a small series of Duck-themed quests as the main quest chain for the limited-time holiday.

While the crux of the event stays the same as last year, you have a series of four quests you can now also complete, for chocolates, Flightstones, and a limited-time boss unlock. Let’s dive into this topic.

Where to start the new Noblegarden event in WoW

The new Noblegarden event in World of Warcraft starts in the same place (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Where you start the new Noblegarden event in WoW depends largely on your faction. Despite this being one of the holiday events that changed this year, it starts in the same place. If you’re in the Alliance, head back to Goldshire and speak to Zinnia Brooks. If you’re in the Horde, you’ll need to travel to Razor Hill and have a chat with Sylnaria Fareflame. They are both quite easy to find - there will almost no doubt be a crowd of players surrounding them at almost all times.

You’ll pick up the quest What the duck? from them, and that starts the new Noblegarden event in World of Warcraft. You have four quests to complete, and you can wrap them all up in less than a half-hour:

What the duck?: Scare 10 ducks in town with the duck horn.

A Fowl Concoction: Head back to your capital city and speak to Emmery Fiske (Alliance, Mage Tower)/Telthris Dewgazer (Horde, Portal Room).

Duck Tales: Transform into a duck, and gather intel from nearby ducks.

Just a Waddle Away: Find Daetan

Daetan can be fought once per day on each character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve done all of these, you can head to the starred icon on your map where you completed Just a Waddle Away, and defeat Daetan when he spawns. This gives you a chance at the new Noble Flying Carpet - though it has a notoriously low drop rate for the new Noblegarden event in World of Warcraft.

Besides this, you can complete other achievements, farm up chocolates, and complete the World of Warcraft Hard Boiled achievement.

