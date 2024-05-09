How to get the Stimpak Diffuser in Fallout 76

In Fallout 76, Stimpak Diffusers are special items you can create to heal yourself and your teammates. Using one releases a cloud that heals you and teammates that are close by, restoring 30% of your health over four seconds.

The only way you can acquire Stimpak Diffusers is by crafting it yourself. But to create it, you need to obtain plans for Stimpak Diffusers. Getting your hands on these elusive plans can be tough, but this guide will walk you through the steps to make Stimpak Diffusers in Fallout 76.

Ways to get Stimpak Diffusers in Fallout 76

The Project Paradise Event

Players can get Stimpak Diffusers through the Project Paradise event in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The only way to acquire the Stimpak Diffuser plan is by completing the Project Paradise event. Travel to Arktos Pharma and use the elevator on the right to start the event.

Inside, you'll need to collect animal food from each habitat and feed the friendly creatures. Then, defend them from three waves of enemies - a mix of robots and hostile animals. The difficulty increases with each wave, with a boss fight at the end. There will be a total of three waves. The enemy types vary each time you run the event, so be prepared to fight them. Players can use a potent rifleman build to take down foes easily.

The key to getting the Stimpak Diffuser plan is keeping all three friendly creatures alive throughout the event. While completing the event with just one creature surviving is possible, your chances of getting the rare plan increase significantly if you can protect all three friendlies.

Buying the Plans

Players can also use plans to get their hands on the Stimpak Diffusers (Image via BethesdaGame Studios)

If battling through Project Paradise isn't your style, you can find another player selling the Stimpak Diffuser plans at their CAMP vendor. Players who've already obtained the plan through Project Paradise can craft and sell them to others.

Once you've finished getting the plans, crafting Stimpak Diffuser is your last step. Follow the instructions below to craft a Stimpak Diffuser in Fallout 76.

Here are the Crafting Supplies you will need :

2 Adhesive

2 Aluminum

1 Spring

1 Stimpak Super

Head to a Chemistry Station to craft your Stimpak Diffusers. You can build one at your Fallout 76 CAMP if you haven't already. The plans for a Chemistry Station are a reward for completing the "Thirst Things First" quest.

Before you craft, you want to make sure you have two perks equipped.

Chemist: Doubles the output of crafting chems and healing items, including Stimpak Diffusers.

Super Duper (Level 3): Grants a 30% chance to double your crafting output, potentially netting you 12 Stimpak Diffusers per craft!

With your supplies stocked and perks equipped, interact with the Chemistry Station and navigate the Stimpak Diffuser recipe. With the standard recipe, you'll craft six Stimpak Diffusers at once. With Chemist equipped, that number jumps to 12, and with a successful Super Duper (Level 3) proc, you could potentially walk away with a whopping 24 Stimpak Diffusers.

