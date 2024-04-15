5 best CAMP locations in Fallout 76

Finding the best CAMP Locations in Fallout 76 is essential for thriving in the post-apocalyptic landscape of West Virginia. Every player's success in Fallout 76 can be attributed to the decisions they make regarding their campsite. Each campsite in the game presents its own challenges and advantages. Selecting the best one requires assessing various factors such as the player's level, playstyle, and resource requirements.

Choosing a suitable campsite enhances confidence and makes the gameplay more enjoyable. So, we've gathered a range of great CAMP locations in Fallout 76 for you to consider.

Best CAMP locations in Fallout 76

1) Gilman Lumber Mill

Gilman Lumber Mill is a great CAMP location in the forest (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Nestled within the dense forests of Appalachia, the Gilman Lumber Mill offers survivors a sturdy outpost for establishing their base of operations in Fallout 76. Despite the surrounding area being replete with dangerous creatures, the abundance of wood resources, such as ample wood, makes it an ideal location for crafting and construction activities. So, consider Gilman Lumber Mil for your CAMP location.

However, the Gilman Lumber Mill's rustic setting also poses challenges, requiring players to remain alert against potential threats. Though the camp offers a balance between resources and risks, survivors can build a solid foundation and thrive in the harsh environment of Fallout 76.

2) Mole Miner Tunnel

Mole Miner Tunnel is one of the best CAMP locations situated near Savage Divide (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Hidden within the depths of the Savage Divide, the Mole Miner Tunnel provides a unique and atmospheric camp location with interconnected caverns for safety and access to useful resources. Although it can be tough to navigate its winding passages, the camp provides access to valuable resources and a secure environment shielded from surface-level threats.

However, the Mole Miner Tunnel's underground setting also presents its own set of cons, requiring residents to adapt to the unique conditions of their surroundings. Even with these challenges, the camp provides survivors with a good position to plan and lots of useful elements.

3) EL-B1-02 Relay Tower

EL-B1-02 Relay Tower is a prime location for setting up a CAMP (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Strategically positioned on flat ground, the EL-B1-02 Relay Tower offers survivors a prime location for setting up CAMP in Fallout 76. Access to essential resources such as water and food serves as a practical base of operations for those seeking security and sustainability. However, its elevated vantage point also leaves residents vulnerable to threats from wandering creatures and rival players.

Despite the inherent risks, the EL-B1-02 Relay Tower provides survivors with a unique opportunity to strengthen their defenses and establish a foothold in the wasteland. While it may require heightened vigilance and security measures, its deliberate advantages and access to vital resources make it a valuable asset for those navigating the challenges of post-apocalyptic survival.

4) Middle Mountain Lake

Middle Mountain Lake is a beautiful camping location (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

For those seeking a peaceful retreat in the post-apocalyptic map of Fallout 76, the Lake on the Mountain offers a serene sanctuary. Situated within peaceful surroundings, this campsite is a haven for survivors looking to escape the chaos of the wasteland. Its abundant water supply and charming setting make it an attractive option for those searching for comfort.

Although the Lake on the Mountain seems calm, it has a few problems. While it can provide a break from immediate dangers, survivors must stay alert for the many risks in the Fallout 76 world.

Despite these dangers, the camp's good spot and peaceful aesthetic make it a popular choice.

5) White Spring Golf Course

White Spring Golf Course is considered the best CAMP location in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In the apocalyptic world, nestled within the White Spring area, lies the prestigious White Spring Golf Course. It's a hotspot for campers due to its wealth of resources and stunning views of the surroundings. Undoubtedly, Spring Gold Course is one of the best CAMP locations in Fallout 76. The course offers safety, attracting many survivors to its central location.

However, it's not all sunshine and roses. Although many are drawn to the White Spring Golf Course, its popularity makes it a high-traffic area and brings potential conflicts with other survivors.

Still, the benefits of its rich resources and central location often outweigh the risks, making it a favored choice among savvy survivors looking to establish a foothold in the world of Fallout 76.

