How to get the Taken shader in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has a Taken shader that can be obtained for free from an Episode Heresy puzzle. Players wanting a shader to optimize their Guardian's look are in luck, as this free shader allows each character to put on shades of black and white. The shader in question is called the Umbral Rumble, exclusive to the Episode Heresy's Chess puzzle.

Ad

However, note that getting the shader doesn't require players to get all 60 Chess pieces. Instead, getting only a few from Eris' apartment in the Last City will do. This article walks you through the process of getting the Taken shader, Umbral Rumble.

One other thing to note here is that the emblem is most likely temporary, since it is tied to Episodic drops. Hence, getting it before The Edge of Fate expansion will be a good idea.

Ad

Trending

Umbral Rumble Taken shader in Destiny 2

To start your journey for the Umbral Rumble shader, get the four Chess pieces from Eris' apartment. Here are the locations:

Head downstairs and look for a Chess piece beside the flower pot near the entrance.

In the first floor's hallway, take the stairs beside two civilians, orange-haired and hooded.

Inside Eris' flat, on the dining table.

Inside Eris' flat, beside the slab vendor.

Ad

Once you have these four pieces, enter Eris' Throne World, and then go to the chessboard located below the main platform. Interact with the chessboard, and you will be transported to an arena with a huge chessboard and Chess pieces.

Here, you must follow a mechanic and put specific Chess pieces in specific blocks.

To familiarize yourself with the mechanics, you can follow our complete guide on the chess puzzle guide.

Ad

Once you are inside the Chess arena, make the pattern according to the image given below.

First Chess puzzle pattern (Image via Bungie/Cheese Forever YT)

Once you are done with this puzzle, you will see the pieces disappear, with another set appearing on the board. To identify if the first puzzle has been properly solved, you can open the Last City map and check if the "Unknown Antechamber" node has a new "Endgame" mode.

Ad

For the second puzzle, put in the pieces as shown in the image below.

Second Chess puzzle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Cheese Forever YT)

Offer your answer, and if everything has been done correctly, you will receive a triumph. Head to the end of the board for a reward chest. Interact with the chest to receive the Taken shader.

Ad

You must get the shader before exiting, as failing to do so can lead the shader to permanently disappear from the game.

Read our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More