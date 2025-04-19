How to get Titan Heart in Last Epoch, and its unique effects

The Titan Heart is a very popular armor piece for melee builds. It massively increases damage from melee attacks and improves survivability through damage reduction and increased health. Paired with a strong melee weapon, the armor can serve as a great chest piece for a good chunk of the game.

In this guide, we will have a look at its unique effects and ways to acquire it..

Affixes and stats of the Titan Heart

Stats overview for the unique armor (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Combining offense and defense, the Titan Heart has some impressive stats, even if it’s not the best roll.

Implicits

+114 Armor

+(5% to 14%) Lightning Resistance

Modifiers

+(50 to 100) Armor

15% Less Damage Taken while wielding a Two-Handed Melee Weapon

(30% to 40%) Increased Melee Damage

(30% to 40%) Increased health

You do not regenerate health

One look at the stats should make it obvious that the armor piece is melee-focused. The lack of a health regeneration modifier is a huge negative, but it only applies to automatic health regen.

This means you can still recover health by using potions or life leech while making full use of the other modifiers on the armor piece.

Where to find the Titan Heart in Last Epoch

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One great thing about Titan Heart is that the unique item can be obtained as a world drop. If you are lucky, the armor can drop from random enemies and bosses as long as the level requirement is met.

Other farming methods include the Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline or using the Rune of Ascendance. Each of these methods has a 6.35% chance of giving you the armor you want, so the choice of farming method is entirely up to you.

Best builds for Titan Heart

Since Titan Heart is a unique armor, all classes can make use of it. However, the added melee damage, along with damage reduction modifiers, makes it an incredible choice for Sentinel builds that focus on melee damage.

We recommended using the armor while running Erasing Strike Void Knight. The increased damage will benefit you a lot while using the World Splitter unique axe, and the added damage reduction and health with a two-handed melee weapon will ensure more survivability.

