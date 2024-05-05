How to level up fast in Fallout 4: XP farming tricks and tips

Leveling up in Fallout 4 allows you to unlock new abilities and get stronger. There are many ways to earn XP, like doing quests, fighting enemies, or building. However, the process of gaining a large amount of XP can be painfully slow because you need to grind your way to a higher level.

Fortunately, there are several efficient techniques for farming XP. That said, this guide will show you some of the best tips for leveling up in Fallout 4.

Best ways to level up fast in Fallout 4

1) Complete side quests

Hole In The Wall side quest in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

There are many extra missions to complete. To level up quickly in Fallout 4, try to do as many side quests as possible, especially the ones you can repeat. Even after finishing the main story, there are plenty of things to do in the game. You can quickly repeat side missions by regularly returning to Preston.

Remember, the amount of XP you earn depends on your Intelligence level. When making your character, it's a good idea to put about five points into Intelligence.

2) Explore the map

Exploring the map can be one of the best ways to gain XP. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

One way to farm XP in Fallout 4 is by exploring the world. Finding new points of interest gives you a good amount of XP. It feels great to level up simply by discovering new places.

Another tip is to visit Hotel Rexford in Goodneighbor. In the lobby, there's a Live & Love magazine that increases the XP you earn by 5% if you have a companion with you. When combined with your Intelligence level, exploring can help you progress quickly.

3) Increase your Intelligence

Investing in your Intelligence can be a great way to level up quickly. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

It's really important to level up quickly in Fallout 4 by having higher Intelligence, as it helps you earn more XP for everything you do. For each point you add to your Intelligence, you get 10% more XP. To boost your intelligence, aim to unlock the Idiot Savant Perk early. Having higher Intelligence also helps you gain the Perks you want faster.

Look for clothing or armor that increases your Intelligence, like the Sharp Perk, which adds INT and CHR to your character. Wearing a complete Sharp outfit can greatly boost your Intelligence.

4) Invest in the right Perks

Investing in perks and stats can help in leveling up quickly in Fallout 4. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

It's essential to invest in Perks that will help you farm more XP in Fallout 4. For players starting in the title, it's important to unlock the Idiot Savant Perk early on. You can find it in the Luck category at level five. The perk allows you to earn 3x or 5x XP randomly for your actions. While it's not necessary for smaller tasks that give low XP, it helps complete quests, and you'll notice when the animation and sound alert trigger it.

Focus on investing in Charisma, as it helps with dialogue options, which can earn you a lot of XP and provide extra information and better prices.

Fully invest in Lockpicking and Hacking Fallout 4 Perks as well. When exploring, check containers and locked items for quick XP. Likewise, use Hacking on computer terminals. If you come across a place where you can pick a lock and hack a computer, try picking the lock first for XP. If you hack first and it's successful, the lockpick option disappears.

5) Take Mentats to maximize XP

Mentats consumption can boost Intelligence giving you more XP. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Certain chems like Mentats can temporarily boost Intelligence. Be cautious with its use as they can be addictive and have negative long-term effects. You can always visit a doctor in case you get addicted to Mentats. Taking them in small amounts can help you farm XP in Fallout 4.

6) Build settlements

Building settlements can help players gain XP easily. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Creating Fallout 4 settlements can help you earn XP quickly. By producing more items in a short time, you trigger Idiot Savant more often. Experiment with the base building to gain additional XP. You can create, scrap, and recreate structures repeatedly, earning XP at each step.

7) Max Out Piper’s Affinity

Players can max out Piper's affinity to get more XP and level up fast. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Acquire Piper as a companion early and max out her affinity early in the game. She is a journalist who can be found in Diamond City. This will grant you the Gift of Gab Perk. If you successfully pass speech checks and discover new locations, then the Gift of Gab perk will increase earned XP by double the amount. You can raise Piper’s affinity by engaging in activities she enjoys, like lockpicking.

8) Save your progress

Players must save their progress to not lose any experience. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout is fun to play, but there are times when there’s a chance the game will crash. Make sure to save your progress in the game after you explore and unlock new sites. By doing this, you will not lose any locations, and it will be easier to find specific enemies and get the loot you missed last time.

9) Unlock Lover’s Embrace and Well-Rested Perks

Perks like Well-Rested and Lover's Embrace can boost your XP. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Romance a companion and keep them around. Every time the Sole Survivor sleeps with a romanced companion nearby, they get a temporary Perk called Lover's Embrace. Unlocking this Perk will instantly give you a 15% XP boost.

And if you haven't romanced anyone yet or for whatever reason the companion was dismissed, then take periodic naps. That will give you a temporary perk called Well Rested that also boosts XP, just not by as much as Lover's Embrace.

