How to tame Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended: spawn locations, best kibble type, and more

One of the biggest reasons everyone should tame a Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended is the raid-protection boons of its burrow ability. But, it will not guard your base like some of the giant bouncer dinos you can get in this game. Instead, it will guard your treasures by quite literally hiding in plain sight.

You can load this creature up with your valuables before logging off, tell it to bury itself underground, and then rest assured. The only way a PvP raider can detect it later on is by using a Parasaur.

Considering the unique value this beast brings, the trouble you have to go through to tame a Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended is negligible. This guide will go over some common Purlovia spawn locations, and mention the most fail-proof method to tame them.

Where to find Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended?

Common spawn locations for Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, Purlovia are found in burrows in forest regions, especially in tundra forests and Redwood forests. However, they are not a common creature to be found wandering in the wild willy-nilly and you might need to look for a while before you find one.

There are two known common spawn locations on The Island map:

The southern cliffside of the Whitesky Peak at the north-western corner of The Island.

In the woods surrounding the Grand Peak.

That being said, if you are on a private server, you might be able to summon a Purlovia using the power of ARK Survival Ascended console commands.

Taming Strategies for Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended

Lure Purlovia into a Doorway cage trap to easily tame it afterward (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Purlovia can pounce out of their burrows to knock you off your tame in Ark Survival Ascended. However, aside from this ambush strategy, Purlovia are not very dangerous.

Like many other hostile creatures, the simplest way to tame a Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended is by using a doorway trap:

Lay down a 4x4 platform with any material.

Enclose it with stone doorways on all sides except for one.

Lure the Purlovia into the trap through the open side.

Once inside, close the opening with another doorway.

Pelt the Purlovia with ranged weapons to chip away at its Torpidity.

Note that you can pick up tamed Purlovia with Quetzal in Ark Survival Ascended.

Food and Kibble taming Purlovia in Ark Survival Ascended

Once the Purlovia is knocked out, you can tame them with several food items. The best item is Superior Kibble (or better) for high-level Purlovia. If you don't have any on Kibble you, you can also use Raw Primed Meat or Raw Mutton.

Check out other guides on this game:

Ark Survival Ascended Fishing Guide || Ark Survival Ascended Breeding and Mutations || All Ark Survival Ascended Explorer Notes locations || Best Ark Survival Ascended tame for every resource || Cave locations on The Island || All Ark Survival Ascended Kibble Recipes || Ark Survival Ascended DLC Roadmap and map release schedule