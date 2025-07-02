How each tier of weapon will work in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2's new weapon tier system is shaping up to be one of the most significant selling points of The Edge of Fate expansion. Each weapon that players have right now will be adapted to the new mechanics, as players can either use their current gear pieces, get new ones from the expansion, or create a build with a blend of both. Regardless, the weapon tiers will play into how each weapon will behave in terms of power, perks, and more.

This article lists everything related to each weapon tier in The Edge of Fate and how they will work on weapons.

Weapon tier system in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Every weapon will have five tiers, indicating the value they provide to players. However, note that getting a god roll tier 1 weapon will still mean that it's better than a tier 5 weapon with random perks. On the flip side, a tier 5 god roll is a better weapon than any tier.

Here's what each tier will feature in the weapons:

Tier 1: Base weapon, can use new seasonal mods once acquired.

Base weapon, can use new seasonal mods once acquired. Tier 2: Enhanced traits

Enhanced traits Tier 3: Drops with two traits per column

Drops with two traits per column Tier 4: Enhanced weapon mods (Including Seasonal). Enhanced weapon components (like barrels and magazines)

Enhanced weapon mods (Including Seasonal). Enhanced weapon components (like barrels and magazines) Tier 5: Enhanced origin traits. Three traits per column. Access to a unique ornament (with a unique shader) and a unique combat flair.

Regarding the unique ornament, players will find a shining blue shader applied by default on the Tier 5 weapons, showcasing that the weapons will be special.

Bungie also stated the following regarding the bonus stats for masterwork:

"When fully Masterworked, weapons will also receive a bonus to all stats equal to the tier of the weapon, meaning a Tier 5 weapon has +5 stats across the board on top of the Masterwork +10."

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate will go live on July 15, 2025, following a long maintenance downtime for all servers.

