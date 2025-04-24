Last Epoch: All Loot Lizards, explained

Last Epoch rewards players through Loot Lizards. These non-hostile mobs act as the loot goblin of the game and drop various rewards on reaching zero health. Loot goblins in ARPGs are randomly spawning mobs you can chase down for free loot, which can include currency, upgrade materials, and gear.
In this article, you will find more details about these Loot Lizards and learn about all the types you can discover in Last Epoch.
Explaining all Loot Lizards in Last Epoch
The Loot Lizards were added alongside the Imperial Uprising event last year in September 2024. These loot goblins start appearing in the early campaign as Overburdened Lizard. Spotting them is also very easy; keep an eye out for a glowing lizard running away.
Chasing them down is not always required, but they can be a great source of some incredible loot, including uniques and affix shards, which can come in handy. Simply attack the lizard till it reaches zero health and drops all the loot.
Note that once the lizard starts running, it will despawn in 20 seconds. Lucky for us, damaging them even a little will reset the despawn timer. Furthermore, the lizard will make stops while running away, giving you a chance to deal damage before it disappears..
All types of Loot Lizards in Last Epoch
All the lizards have a different glow, which tells you about their rarity and the loot they can drop. These are Yellow, Blue, White, Purple, and Green. If you just started playing Last Epoch, chances are you only came across the first three.
Each lizard in the game also has a different loot pool. The item rarity for the loot pool is affected by area level. Purple and Green lizards usually spawn in higher-level areas and have a low spawn rate compared to the other three, but provide better loot.
Here are all types of lizards with their spawn rate and drop pool:
