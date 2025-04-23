Last Epoch Swiftness vs Evade buff: Which one is more beneficial?

Last Epoch features several abilities and buffs that provide a variety of different builds. Two of these are Swiftness and Evade, which have confused many players. Despite sounding very similar, these are two different features of the game, one of which can significantly alter the movement.
If you are also looking to find the difference between Swiftness and Evade, or are conflicted between which one is more beneficial, this article will help you clear your doubts.
Difference between Swiftness and Evade in Last Epoch
Swiftness is a buff that grants you increased movement speed based on character level. There are currently two unique rings in Last Epoch that grant Swiftness. These are Flames of Midnight and Carcinization of Momentum.
Evade, on the other hand, is the ability to quickly lunge to a short distance to get out of harm's way. By default, you get two Evade charges, which can be increased with affixes on your boots. If you’re still confused, there are your two dodge charges.
Good movement speed can help in faster clears, but a disadvantage of using Swiftness is that you lose the ability to use Evade.
Both rings mentioned above will replace Evade with Spirit Step and Summon Crab. This can leave you at a big disadvantage during a boss fight if you aren’t used to dodging without Evade.
The same goes for Evade. While the ability to dodge does come in handy, your map clearing will likely be a bit slower. Running out of Evade charges during a boss fight can also result in a disadvantage.
Swiftness or Evade: Which one is more beneficial?
The utility of both skills will vary depending on the use case. But if we had to pick a winner, Evade takes the crown simply because it’s much easier to panic-press the spacebar to dodge during a boss fight.
Movement speed from Swiftness is more like a quality of life to zoom through maps, but the same can be increased with armor affixes while retaining Evade.
