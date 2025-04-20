ARPG games often have an endgame difficulty option, and Last Epoch is no exception. It provides an option to increase difficulty through the Monolith of Fate by increasing Corruption. Having more of this will not only make the enemies tougher, but also increase the rewards and experience gain. Note that building up Corruption is a crucial part of the endgame.
This guide explains how to increase Corruption in Last Epoch.
Corruption guide in Last Epoch
After reaching the Monolith of Fate, you start with 0 Corruption. To build stacks of Corruption, defeat the Shade of Orobyss boss present in the Echo of A World node. Note that the maximum amount of Corruption stacks on the regular Monolith of Fate is 50.
The same goes for the Empowered Monolith of Fate, which starts at 100 Corruption and has no maximum limit. A good way to get more Corruption in your runs is to defeat Timeline bosses, which will reward you with the Gaze of Orobyss.
You can also collect a few Gaze of Orobyss before fighting the Shade of Orobyss. Each stack of gaze will reward you with 10 bonus Corruption after you defeat the boss.
It is also possible to get the Corruption very high and halt the endgame progress owing to a high enemy level. In such situations, you can lower the Corruption by completing the boss fight in the Sanctuary of Eterra.
Thereafter, you will have the option to lower the Corruption level. Note that the Sanctuary of Eterra is only available after defeating the Shade of Orobyss boss on the normal Monolith of Fate.
Why increase Corruption in Last Epoch
Increasing Corruption, especially in the Empowered Monolith, will increase the game's difficulty. So what’s the reason for chasing more difficulty? The answer is simple: more rewards. Increased Corruption leads to better loot or blessings that improve your loot.
Better loot also applies to item rarity, meaning boss-specific drops have a higher drop chance. Moreover, a higher difficulty allows you to push the limits of your build and creates a sense of achievement by defeating bosses that become very challenging to beat.
