ARPG games often have an endgame difficulty option, and Last Epoch is no exception. It provides an option to increase difficulty through the Monolith of Fate by increasing Corruption. Having more of this will not only make the enemies tougher, but also increase the rewards and experience gain. Note that building up Corruption is a crucial part of the endgame.

Ad

This guide explains how to increase Corruption in Last Epoch.

Corruption guide in Last Epoch

Monolith of Fate (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

After reaching the Monolith of Fate, you start with 0 Corruption. To build stacks of Corruption, defeat the Shade of Orobyss boss present in the Echo of A World node. Note that the maximum amount of Corruption stacks on the regular Monolith of Fate is 50.

Ad

Trending

The same goes for the Empowered Monolith of Fate, which starts at 100 Corruption and has no maximum limit. A good way to get more Corruption in your runs is to defeat Timeline bosses, which will reward you with the Gaze of Orobyss.

You can also collect a few Gaze of Orobyss before fighting the Shade of Orobyss. Each stack of gaze will reward you with 10 bonus Corruption after you defeat the boss.

Ad

It is also possible to get the Corruption very high and halt the endgame progress owing to a high enemy level. In such situations, you can lower the Corruption by completing the boss fight in the Sanctuary of Eterra.

Thereafter, you will have the option to lower the Corruption level. Note that the Sanctuary of Eterra is only available after defeating the Shade of Orobyss boss on the normal Monolith of Fate.

Ad

Why increase Corruption in Last Epoch

Loot in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Increasing Corruption, especially in the Empowered Monolith, will increase the game's difficulty. So what’s the reason for chasing more difficulty? The answer is simple: more rewards. Increased Corruption leads to better loot or blessings that improve your loot.

Ad

Better loot also applies to item rarity, meaning boss-specific drops have a higher drop chance. Moreover, a higher difficulty allows you to push the limits of your build and creates a sense of achievement by defeating bosses that become very challenging to beat.

Check out more on Last Epoch:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More