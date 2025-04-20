How to get Nihilis in Last Epoch, and its unique affixes

Since its introduction, Nihilis remains one of the hardest items to acquire in Last Epoch. Acquired after defeating the Pinnacle boss, this unique amulet can add incredible damage and defense to your build, assuming you managed to get a good roll.

Read on to learn how to acquire Nihilis, the benefits it provides, and the builds that can take advantage of it.

How to acquire Nihilis in Last Epoch

Added in the Harbingers of Ruin update, Nihilis is a boss drop, meaning it cannot be found randomly while exploring the Monolith of Fate. This unique amulet can only be acquired by defeating Aberroth.

Aberroth (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While the item boasts a decent drop rate of 14.29%, multiple runs can be required if you get unlucky with your rewards. This is where the grind begins, as to fight Aberroth, you need to defeat the Harbingers across all timelines.

The process can take some time, and even after defeating all the Harbingers, the final boss fight itself can be very challenging. Our advice for tackling Aberroth would be to learn the attack patterns to make perfect dodges. A tanky build using Ward can also work well if dodging isn’t your forte.

Nihilis unique effects in Last Epoch

Using Nihilis can be a double-edged sword. While the amulet can massively buff the overall damage, it can also reduce your defenses. Still, if you manage to find the perfect roll of this amulet, the downsides can be lowered significantly.

Here are all the stats for Nihilis:

Implicits

(1% to 12%) increased Health

(1% to 12%) increased Mana

(-4% to 8%) increased Movement Speed

Modifiers

+(1 to 2) to Level of All Skills

(-20% to 50%) increased Mana Regen

(-10% to 20%) more Armor

(-5% to 15%) to All Resistances

(10% to 20%) of Current Health and Ward lost when you use Evade

(1.2 to 4) Seconds of Frenzy after you use Evade

Considering you managed to get a very good roll for Nihilis, we recommend using it with a Warpath Void Knight build. Since you won’t be dodging as much while spinning around, the loss of ward and health will not be an issue.

