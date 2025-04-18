Best Primalist Leveling build in Last Epoch Season 2

Last Epoch Season 2 brought changes across all classes, which were made across the passive trees and several skills after community feedback. We focus herein on how to swiftly level up our Primalist, who also saw many skill adjustments. These include some of the best clear skills in Last Epoch, like Tornado and Gathering Storm.

This guide takes you through a comfortable leveling process. Once the leveling setup is complete, you can change the build according to what you plan on playing in the latest season.

Best Skills to level Primalist in Last Epoch Season 2

Leveling skills for Primalist (Image via lastepochtools

Pimalist brings a great combination of defence and damage, enough to face tank strong enemies. To do that, we must set up skills through the leveling process. Start with Gathering Storm paired with Summon Wolf as initial damage skills.

A few level-ups should grant you access to Fury Leap for faster clear speed. Replace Gathering Storm with Swipe. Use Eterra's Blessing for healing. Upon reaching Level 10, add Tempest Storm to your damage until you get access to Tornado.

Once you unlock Tornado, this will be your damage and a crowd control ability. After reaching Level 20, unlock Werebear Form. Pair Tornado with Rampage in Werebear Form to quickly finish off enemies and use Fury Leap to travel.

Last Epoch Season 2 Primalist gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

While the ability combo is important, make sure you have supporting gear. Here’s a list of gear with the best stats you can find for your Primalist leveling build:

Gear Implicit Affixes Weapon Increased Damage - Reduced Spell Cost Increased Spell Damage - Chance to Bleed/Poison/Ignite Helmet Armor - Mana Resistance - Health Amulet Resistances Increased Spell Damage - Resistance Body Armor Armor - Resistance Increased level for skill - Resistance Belt Resistances - Mana Health - Increased Damage Boots Movement Speed Mana Regen - Increased Spell Damage Gloves (Use Avarice) Armor - Mana Regen Health - Attack/Cast Speed Rings Movement Speed - Armor/Resistances Health - Movement Speed Relic Health Regen - Life Leech Health - Resistances

What's the Best leveling Mastery for Primalist in Last Epoch Season 2?

Primalist Druid (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Mastery for this leveling build is Druid while picking up some important nodes across the base class, Beastmaster, and Shaman. Investment in Druid gives you an easy way to increase your damage while also building up the ability to face hits, especially against bosses in the Werebear Form.

Best Passives progression for leveling Primalist in Last Epoch Season 2

Defence and damage combo recommendation (Image via lastepochtools)

Picking Druid means we can start building our defenses early on. Natural Attunement and Hunter’s Restoration will be the best picks early on for HP and resistances. Wisdom of the Wild will increase your spell damage.

Passives like Primordial Resonance and Primal Shifter are other important nodes for damage increase in the Druid Mastery. Chitionus Plating and Ursine Strength will provide more damage reduction.

Endgame Primalist builds you can pivot into for Last Epoch Season 2

If you prefer the amount of crowd control Tornado offers, feel free to go with the Tornado Shaman or Lightning Swarmblade Druid using Malestorm for extra DoT and Gathering Storm to drop bolts of lightning across the screen.

