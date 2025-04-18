Best Acolyte Leveling build in Last Epoch Season 2

While Acolyte might not be Last Epoch’s most powerful class in Season 2, this is the class and build I’m playing first. It’s been a while since I’ve dove into the game, but I’m pretty excited about checking out all the many changes that are coming in update 1.2/Season 2. This build will highlight a few noteworthy checkpoints throughout the leveling process, up to about level 50. From there players will start shifting into the endgame.

It’s a pretty easy build, with tons of clear, relatively easy gearing, and you don’t really have to try very hard as you clear maps. It can be expensive, mana-wise, though, and you’re probably going to have to respec more than once. The only other real downside is your big boss damage won’t be until you hit the much higher levels. That said, Acolyte is a ton of fun, and here’s our leveling build for Last Epoch Season 2.

Best Skills to level Acolyte in Last Epoch Season 2

Last Epoch’s Acolyte is pretty easy to play, not to mention a great deal of fun. You’ve got sustain with Rip Blood in the early game, alongside your Wandering Spirits that deal the bulk of your damage. Transplant is a useful mobility skill, and Spirit Plague is our bossing skill. When it comes to Skill Specializations, you go with Rip Blood at level 4, and Wandering Spirits at level 8.

Early Game skills

Rip Blood (Starting Skill)

Summon Skeletons (Level 2)

Wandering Spirits (Level 4)

Transplant (Level 9)

Spirit Plague (Replace Summon Skeletons during bosses)

Specialization (Rip Blood)

Arcane Absorption: 4/4

4/4 Hemomancer: 2/5

Specialization (Wandering Spirits)

Souls of Rage: 2/5

2/5 Poisoned Minds: 1/3

1/3 Spectral Putrescence: 1/1

1/1 Soul of Filth: 2/2

Wandering Spirits is such an important early-game ability (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

At level 20 as a Last Epoch Season 2 Acolyte, the leveling build is going to change up somewhat. It will be time to swap Rip Blood for our new primary damage skill, Chaos Bolts. Wandering Spirits also gets swapped for Chthonic Fissure. You also want to consider Spirit Plague as your next specialization, and then spec back into Rip Blood at level 35.

We aren’t using it, just specializing into it. Chaos Bolts will proc the Rip Blood thanks to Exacted Libation, so don’t worry about that. Chthonic Fissures is a clearing/single target skill, for when you’re low on mana. Spirit Plague is what we throw on packs of enemies to get a plague spreading throughout their numbers.

Cthonic Fissure gets introduced when you select Warlock (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Mid-game (Level ~20)

Replace Rip Blood with Chaos Bolts

Replace Wandering Spirits with Cthonic Fissure

Specialization (Chthonic Fissure)

Fragile Crust: 3/3

3/3 Fell Fire: 2/4

2/4 Stygian Current: 2/5

2/5 Chaotic Rupture: 3/3

3/3 Of Gloom and Flames: 1/1

1/1 Severed Wards: 1/3

1/3 Singed by Terror: 2/3

2/3 Return Below: 1/1

1/1 Death from Below: 1/2

Specialization (Spirit Plague)

Hindering Affliction: 1/3

1/3 Plague Burst: 2/3

2/3 Putrid Recovery: 3/3

3/3 Hemorrhage: 2/3

2/3 Laceration: 5/5

5/5 Exsanguination: 3/5

Specialization (Chaos Bolts)

Condemned to Chaos: 2/5

2/5 Sanguine Reverie: 1/1

1/1 Another Affliction: 1/1

1/1 Cursed Blood: 1/1

1/1 Devour the Damned: 2/2

2/2 Exacted LIbation: 2/2

2/2 Seed of Chaos: 1/1

1/1 A Grave for Two: 1/1

1/1 The Burn: 1/1

1/1 Abrupt Chaos: 2/3

2/3 Pandemonium: 2/3

Specialization (Rip Blood)

Arcane Absorption: 2/4

2/4 Rip Spirit: 1/1

1/1 Arcane Fortress: 1/1

1/1 Hemomancer: 1/5

1/5 Quenching: 5/5

5/5 Hematology: 1/1

1/1 Splatter: 5/5

Once you’re at about level 50, it’s time for the final setup for your Acolyte leveling build skills in Last Epoch Season 2. You’re adding Infernal Shade to your bar as one of your powerful new single-target skills, and Spirit Plague, while not new, is how we generate as much Ward/Shield as possible. Chaos Bolt is our primary clear as well, and Infernal Shade is our single-target tool of destruction. Spec into Infernal Shade at level 50.

This is what the Infernal Shade tree will look like (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Final Skill Lineup (Level ~50)

Infernal Shade

Transplant

Chaos Bolts

Chthonic Fissure

Spirit Plague

Specialization (Chthonic Fissure):

Pyrochasm: 1/1

Fissure of Wrath: 1/1

Forbidden Chasm: 1/1

Stygian Current: 3/5 (adding one point)

Specialization (Spirit Plague)

Exsanguination: 5/5

Effacious Application: 2/5

Specialization (Chaos Bolts)

Pandemonium: 3/3 (adding one point)

Mania in Flames: 3/5

Specialization (Rip Blood)

Crimson Flood: 4/5

Specialization (Infernal Shade)

Ignition: 5/5

Cackling Flames: 5/5

Heart of Fire: 4/4

Blaze Shade: 1/1

Fanning the Flames: 4/5

Wildfires: 1/5

As you progress through Last Epoch Season 2 as an Acolyte, do make sure to complete the appropriate sidequests in the campaign to grab free Passive Points and Idol Slots. This will make your life much easier in the long run.

Last Epoch Season 2 Acolyte gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

A selection of useful Uniques to consider for your leveling build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Below, we’ll highlight some of the most important affixes you want to look out for in Last Epoch Season 2 as an Acolyte. There aren’t any required Uniques, but if you get a Rune of Ascendence, consider using it on boots to hopefully unlock Advent of the Erased or Blood of the Exile Boots. We will cover a few Uniques below you may want to pick up, if you’re lucky enough to see them.

Important affixes for gear

Increased Necrotic Damage

Increased Spell Damage

Increased Damage over Time

Ward per Second

Health

Physical Resistances

Ward Decay Threshold

Chance to apply Ignite

Chance to apply Damned

Intelligence

Increased Cast Speed

In the mid-game, you want to try and find Avarice if possible for Leech. You’re also going to want more Increased Mana Regen, as well as Ward and Ailment Cleansing on Potion use.

Towards the late game, arguably the two most important stats are Elemental Damage over TIme and Ward Per Second, followed by Ward Decay Threshold. Elemental Damage is a bit obvious, as it’s your primary damage stat. Ward is what’s going to keep you from dying in one hit in Last Epoch, so keep plenty of this.

Potential Uniques

Calamity (Ring)

Ambitions of an Erased Acolyte (Relic)

Advent of the Erased/Blood of the Exile (Boots)

Chronicle of the Damned (Catalyst)

What’s the Best leveling Mastery for Acolyte in Last Epoch Season 2?

While I prefer Necromancer, Warlock is definitely the way to go (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While I think all of the Masteries for Acolyte in Last Epoch Season 2 are solid, Warlock really seems like it’s the way to go for leveling. The sheer power of the curses they have access to cannot be underestimated. This, combined with their high ailment damage makes them the top pick for leveling. I prefer, personally, Necromancer, but I understand that it’s not the best choice.

Best Passives progression for leveling Acolyte in Last Epoch Season 2

You won't spend too much time as a regular Acolyte. Once you can swap, become a Warlock (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the interesting things about Last Epoch’s Passive system, is you can use skills in the first half of any Mastery tree, no matter which you pick. We aren’t doing that here, but it’s something you have access to, which is a nice touch. This is all about Acolyte and Warlock. Just make sure you take your extra Passive Points (up to 15) throughout the campaign.

Acolyte (Base Class)

Blood Aura: 6/8

6/8 Forbidden Knowledge: 8/8

8/8 Mania of Mortality: 1/10

1/10 Unnatural Preservation: 5/5

Warlock (Mastery Class)

Soul Stealer: 5/8

5/8 Chaos Flames: 8/8

8/8 Ward of Malevolence: 5/5

5/5 Spirit Leech: 6/6

6/6 Harrowing Armor: 1/8

1/8 Dark Protections: 5/7

5/7 Wither: 1/5

1/5 Infernal Lash: 2/8

2/8 Encroaching Darkness: 1/5

1/5 Infernal Lash: 5/8

5/8 The Ashen One: 5/8

5/8 Chains of Ruin: 5/8

5/8 Grimhilde’s Domain: 5/5

5/5 Fleeting Crone: 5/5

5/5 Spiteful Decay: 1/8

1/8 Cauldron of Blood: 5/8

Some endgame Acolyte builds you can pivot into for Last Epoch Season 2

I’m still looking into possibilities for Acolyte builds in Last Epoch Season 2, but I’m leaning towards Stygian Coal Lich. Since you can completely swap your Mastery now, it’s easier to pick a leveling Mastery, and swap in the endgame for something stronger.

This build uses the power of Necrotic Stygian Beams to erase enemies, and makes Drain Life a useful skill. It also uses Death Seal to buff yourself, and can also obliterate enemies at the same time. It appears to be the current best build for Acolytes in the endgame, but as this shapes up, we’ll update accordingly.

Check out our other Last Epoch 2 guides and features

