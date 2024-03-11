Majasa is functionally the final boss of Last Epoch's main campaign, found right at the end of Chapter 9. If you find Majasa to be insurmountably difficult, you are not alone - she has quite the reputation for being one of Last Epoch's most difficult bosses. For those stuck on this boss, this guide will cover everything to know about beating Majasa in Last Epoch.

The Majasa boss fight has two phases, with several tricks up her sleeve for each one. However, once you know her moveset, she should be reasonably easy.

Last Epoch Majasa boss preparation: What kind of gear should you have?

Beating Majasa in Last Epoch can be easy with good gear (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As the final boss gatekeeping the Monoliths of Fate timelines, Majasa's attacks include various damage types (poison, fire, lightning, and physical). Following are the recommended defensive stats you should try to get in preparation:

At least 750 Health

250+ Armor

75% Physical Resistance

75% Poison Resistance

75% Lightning Resistance

75% Fire Resistance

The boss is beatable without meeting the resistance requirements, but you will have a much easier time if you have the itemization scope to cover these. Out of these, Physical Resistance is the most important, as Majasa's second phase has a lot of unavoidable physical damage sources.

Where to find Majasa in Last Epoch

Majasa is found in the Chamber of Vessels east of Maj'elka. The main campaign of Last Epoch (Chapter 9) directly leads you to her through The Lower Temple.

How to beat the Majasa boss in Last Epoch

Make sure to avoid Majasa's stare (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Despite being the de facto final boss of the campaign, Majasa is not as durable as Lagan. Nevertheless, having higher DPS means you can be done with Majasa sooner.

Inversely, drawing out the fight means facing her tougher moves more- where you might die if you make too many mistakes.

First phase

Broadly, Majasa has moves in her repertoire in the first phase:

Red AoE: Majasa calls down a siege bolt.

Poison and Fire projectiles when you are far away from her.

Falling poison stalactites form a poison pool with lingering DoT.

Lightning Stomp: Majasa calls down a white projectile that deals lightning damage.

Stone Stare: Majasa 'stares' in a cone AoE, turning you to stone if caught in it.

There are two attacks you have to particularly look out for:

The Siege Bolt (move out of the Red AoE)

(move out of the Red AoE) Stone Stare (move away as soon as you see the wind-up animation and white particles around Majasa's head)

At 66% and 33% health, Majasa will go underground and spawn 3 Essences (Fire, Lightning, and Poison). Take these down with melee strikes to continue the fight as usual.

Second phase

Upon killing Majasa once, the second phase begins. Her attacks here are mechanically less complex but more lethal. Each of her melee swipes, as well as the tail swipe, apply Armor Shred.

Avoid the blood pool formed by the Corrupting Bomb (Majasa draws blood from the air and explodes) as they quickly add Armor Shred stacks.

Once you get her to half health in this phase, Majasa will go to the two Mirrors to regain full health. This only happens twice.

Sustainability is an important aspect of this fight. Majasa has many moves you cannot reliably avoid, and you should have enough burst sustain to heal up to full between attacks.

For direct melee/ranged builds - such as a Paladin build - make sure to have enough Life Leech or on-hit flat health regain.

For minion or siege-oriented builds - such as a Necromancer build - ensure enough flat ward, ward regeneration, or health regeneration to tank attacks.

What is the reward for beating Majasa in Last Epoch?

Majasa drops some rare loot, some of which will be pertinent to your chosen Last Epoch class. However, the real reward is the advancement of the campaign. After defeating Majasa, confronting Aphophis directly leads you to the Monolith of Fate timelines, the Last Epoch endgame.

