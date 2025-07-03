Legendary perk changes confirmed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is set to introduce changes to the overall gearing model for weapons and armor pieces. However, one more aspect of the game has been overlooked until now: the weapon perks. Legendary weapons come with several perks to make a god roll. Hence, with the major sandbox change coming to the new expansion, Bungie is gearing up for a few tweaks to some of the existing perks in the game.

This article lists all the changes being made to some of the Legendart perks in The Edge of Fate.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate perk changes

Here is a list of the perks getting changed in The Edge of Fate:

Reconstruction:

Increased the amount of ammo transferred per activation from 10% to 25%.

Paracausal Affinity:

Added a visible timer to the buff.

Kinetic Tremors:

A buff is being implemented to make the perk feel more useful in weapons with a slower fire rate:

Decreased shots to activate on certain weapons and subfamilies.

High-Impact Auto Rifles require nine hits down from 12.

Aggressive and High-Impact Scout Rifles require five hits down from six.

Hand Cannon subfamilies have received specific tuning,

Aggressive Hand Cannons require four hits down from six.

Adaptive Hand Cannons require five hits down from six.

Precision Hand Cannons are unchanged and still require six shots to activate.

One-Two Punch:

Now works with all melee abilities. Perk active time increased from 1.22 seconds to 3 seconds.

Attrition Orbs:

Increased perk progress by 20% across the board. Reduced perk progress by 80% with Area Denial Grenade Launchers, alongside increased perk progress by an additional 30% on Swords.

Eager Edge and Valiant Charge:

While active, the melee search angle is now reduced by 50% at the start of lunge range and by 88% at the edge of lunge range.

Chain Reaction:

Threadlings created by weapon perks will no longer activate the detonation from Chain Reaction.

