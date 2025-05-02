Lord of Wolves nerf confirmed with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun is finally getting a nerf in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine. This Solar weapon has been topping the DPS charts since Heresy's launch, making it one of the most powerful weapons in the endgame. The problem, however, is that Lord of Wolves can easily overpower a few Heavy weapons in the game just by using Special ammo, which isn't ideal for the game's long run.

Thus, Bungie recently decided to nerf the weapon in PvE by a significant margin. Players will see this update implemented with 8.2.6, the Rite of the Nine launch.

Destiny 2 players will finally see a Lord of Wolves nerf for PvE

Lord of Wolves' insane damage output made several endgame activities trivial in Episode Heresy. Upon reporting this to the developers, it was decided to keep this change for the remainder of the season, until the Rite of the Nine event.

Hence, with only four days remaining for the event's launch, it seems the Exotic Shotgun's glory days are about to end.

However, it remains to be seen how the weapon performs after the nerf. Bungie announced a 30% damage nerf across all PvE activities through hip-fire, which was its primary damaging mode. The company stated the following in the most recent blog post:

"Lord of Wolves has been an absolute beast within the realm of PvE for many months now. Both Atheon and Templar have been shaking in their proverbial boots whenever Guardians readied their weapons for DPS phases."

They further mentioned how things will change moving forward:

"While we found Lord of Wolves was far outperforming where we wanted it to be, we decided to let this ride for most of Heresy for a fun little “meta” time period. With Rite of the Nine arriving soon, it is time to rein it in. Reduced hip fire damage in PvE by 30%."

Rite of the Nine launches on May 6, during the usual reset time of 9 am PST.

