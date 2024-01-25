Lyleen in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Lyleen in Palworld is a Grass-type Pal that boasts a pair of beautiful pigtails on its head, enshrouded in flowers. Its slender bodies and orange eyes are reminiscent of humans. Originally introduced at Paldeck Entry No. 104, they are described as docile creatures full of love. They are also known to discipline 'naughty' Pals, according to the Palworld Paldeck.

This article will tell you where to find Lyleen in Palworld, along with its skills, item drops, and work Suitability.

Where to find Lyleen in Palworld?

Lyleen can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3. (Image via Pocketpair)

Lyleen is a fairly common Pal and can usually be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3. However, you will need a flying mount to access said Sanctuary. It is also worth mentioning that Pals found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 are usually of a higher level than most Pals.

So, you should prepare ahead of time if you're planning on venturing into this place. Also, keeping a Fire-type Pal in your party is recommended since Lyleen is weak to fire. You can fight both Lily and Lyleen by making your way to the Free Pal Alliance Tower.

Lyleen in Palworld: All skills

Lyleen is a very versatile Pal. (Image via Pocketpair)

Lyleen's arsenal is filled with devastating moves. Here are all the combat skills that these Pals have:

Wind Cutter (Level 1) - Hurls a blade of wind at the enemy at high speed.

- Hurls a blade of wind at the enemy at high speed. Seed Machine Gun (Level 7) - Fires multiple seeds forward; this attack affects all enemies standing in front of Lyleen.

- Fires multiple seeds forward; this attack affects all enemies standing in front of Lyleen. Seed Mine (Level 15) - A seed mine is hurled at the enemy, which also explodes upon impact.

- A seed mine is hurled at the enemy, which also explodes upon impact. Aqua Burst (Level 22) - Creates and throws a big ball of water at the enemy. Extremely effective against Fire-type Pals.

- Creates and throws a big ball of water at the enemy. Extremely effective against Fire-type Pals. Grass Tornado (Level 30) - Calls up two tornadoes and throws them at the enemy to knock them back while also dealing damage.

- Calls up two tornadoes and throws them at the enemy to knock them back while also dealing damage. Spine Vine (Level 40) - Calls up thorny vines that pursue your opponents and pierce them from the ground for some devastating damage.

- Calls up thorny vines that pursue your opponents and pierce them from the ground for some devastating damage. Solar Blast (Level 50) - Blasts away most foes with a mighty beam of Solar energy.

Lyleen's Partner skill is called Harvest Goddess, which, when activated, restores the player's HP by a substantial amount.

Lyleen in Palworld: Item drops

Fire-type Pals will make short work of Lyleen if you face one in battle. Once defeated, Lyleens drops many items like Low Grade Medicinal Supplies, a Beautiful Flower, and an Innovative Technical Manual. These drops are excellent, considering how easy it is to defeat a Lyleen with the proper Pals.

Lyleen in Palworld: Work suitability

Lyleen in the Lily and Lyleen boss fight in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Lyleen excels once you put them to work with the rest of your Pals. Here's what these Grass-type Pals can do for your base in Palworld:

Planting (Level 4)

(Level 4) Handiwork (Level 3)

(Level 3) Medicine Production (Level 3)

(Level 3) Gathering (Level 2)

If you have Berry Fields or Wheat Plantations, you cannot go wrong with letting Lyleen tend to them.

