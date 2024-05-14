Palworld update today (May 14): Patch notes revealed

The May 14 Palworld update is live on Steam and Xbox as v0.2.4.0, comprising a handful of balance adjustments and UI and bug fixes. Check them out in the patch notes mentioned below.

Palworld Summer 2024 update is set to be the next big content update. The developers have promised "never-before-seen scenery and thrilling adventures on a new island," with new Pals in tow.

Palworld patch notes today (May 14)

Palworld's May 14 update brings several balance adjustments, including an increase in Alpha Pal HP, a minor possibility of getting Alpha Pal from breeding eggs, and a reduction of the enemy bosses' damage reduction rate. It also introduced a few UI and bug fixes.

The Palworld update today (May 14) has the following patch notes:

Balance Adjustment

Increased the HP of all Alpha Pals (larger than normal Pals), including Lucky Pals, by 1.2

Breeding eggs now have a slight chance to produce an Alpha Pal.

Reduced the damage reduction rate of enemy bosses by 18%. (The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don't become too difficult.).

Items and Pals dropped on death can now be picked up by anyone 24 hours after they are dropped.

Items and Pals dropped on death will now disappear 48 hours after they are dropped.

UI

Fixed a bug that notified all players on the server when someone finished or failed a raid.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused synchronization issues when gates were opened.

Many other minor bug fixes.

