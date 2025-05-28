Palia: Plumehound Pilgrimage quest walkthrough

Custom URL: palia-plumehound-pilgrimage-quest-guide-walkthrough
If you're diving into Palia’s main story, Plumehound Pilgrimage is a pivotal quest that connects key character arcs and technological mysteries involving the Flow Battery. This main quest, given by Hassian, unfolds across Bahari Bay and introduces you to several familiar faces like Tau, Sifuu, and Zeki. Completing it not only brings you closer to the secrets behind the Flow but also earns you valuable items, Renown, and a strong connection with Sifuu.
Here’s a complete walkthrough to help you through every step of the Plumehound Pilgrimage quest in Palia.
Also read: Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies
How to start the Plumehound Pilgrimage quest in Palia
You’ll receive Plumehound Pilgrimage via a mysterious letter from Hassian after completing the Echoes of the Unknown main quest. The quest will officially begin once you read the letter and speak with Hassian in person.
Starting NPC: Hassian
Quest type: Main Story
Quest location: Bahari Bay — Hassian's camp near The Outskirts
Part 1: Speak with Hassian about the letter
After reading Hassian’s letter, make your way to his camp near The Outskirts in Bahari Bay. Hassian suspects Tau is sneaking around at night and wants you to investigate further.
This introduces you to the concept of a missing Flow Battery linked to Tau's activities.
Objective: Ask Hassian about Flow Batteries.
Part 2: Pick up the trail left by Tau
Tau has been acting rather suspicious, and your next objective is to track his movements. Look for a glowing dirt mound near Hassian’s camp. Interact with the mound to uncover clues, then follow Tau’s footprints scattered throughout the area. The trail is glowing, making it easy to follow across the environment.
Location: Bahari Bay — The Outskirts
Part 3: Following Tau’s footprints
The footprints lead to a critical discovery: a broken Flickering Flow Battery lying in front of a mysterious temple door. This item is a key part of the quest and needs repair.
Objective: Acquire the Flickering Flow Battery.
Tip: The location is tricky to navigate; make sure to follow the angle of the footprints. Also, remember to pick up the battery — it will be consumed later in the quest.
Part 4: Speak with Sifuu regarding the battery
Once you have obtained the battery, visit Sifuu, the local tinker and skilled blacksmith. However, things don’t go as planned — Sifuu explains that repairing the battery might result in an explosion big enough to endanger the whole village.
Objective: Talk to Sifuu about the battery.
Reward: +10 Renown
Lore insight: Sifuu hints at the dangers of the elusive Flow energy and advises you to get help from Zeki.
Part 5: Speak with Zeki at The Underground
Zeki is your next objective, but you can only discuss sensitive matters with him at The Underground, his shady hideout beneath Kilima Village. Zeki claims he can fix the battery using Flowstones, but he gives only vague clues about their locations.
Objective: Meet Zeki at The Underground.
Dialogue tip: His hints are intentionally cryptic, but they all point toward specific locations across the Bahari Bay region.
You’ll need to locate five Flowstones across Bahari Bay. All five are hidden in the Pavel Mines area, and each is tied to one of Zeki’s riddles:
1) At the ruin: By the exit toward the Flooded Fortress area.
2) Over by an exit: At the central rock structure upon entering the Pavel Mines.
3) Just by the water: Left of the pond, on a raised flat rock.
4) By the barrels: In a U-turn tunnel to the left of the mine’s entrance.
5) High up: Climb the outer mine walls to the upper area; jump down to reach two barrels.
Tip: Keep a sharp eye out for environmental cues. These areas are well hidden but match Zeki's clues perfectly once you interpret them. Moreover, the Flowstones can be easily spotted by looking for their pink glow.
Part 7: Bring the Flowstones to Zeki at The Underground
Once all five Flowstones are collected, return to Zeki at the Underground. He successfully overcharges the battery, fixing it without any dangerous explosions.
Objective: Deliver the Flowstones to Zeki.
Reward: +10 Renown
Part 8: Take the overcharged battery to Sifuu
Now that the battery is fixed, your final task is to bring it back to Sifuu for inspection. She’ll assess its power and readiness, setting the stage for your next main quest, A Catalyzing Caper.
Objective: Deliver the Overcharged Flow Battery to Sifuu.
Rewards:
- +30 Renown
- +40 Friendship Points with Sifuu
- Unlocks the quest A Catalyzing Caper
Full rewards list
You’ll earn multiple items and Renown during the quest, including:
- 2x Waterlogged Boot
- 5x SpeedyGro Fertilizer
- 1x Stone
- 1x Wagon Wheel
- 1x Spotted Stinkbug
- 1x Ship Fragments
- Total Renown: 50
- Friendship: +40 with Sifuu
Summary table: Plumehound Pilgrimage quest steps and rewards
Plumehound Pilgrimage is more than just another fetch-and-repair quest in the game. It deepens your understanding of Palia’s energy systems, the mysterious Flow technology, and the Plumehound family’s secrets. You’ll interact with key NPCs, explore hidden locations around the Bahari Bay region, and unlock the next phase of Palia's main storyline.
With careful exploration and smart clue interpretation, this quest becomes a delightful mix of scavenger hunt, rich and dialogue-driven storytelling, and crafting progression.
Completing this quest is essential if you want to access deeper lore and continue down the main questline with A Catalyzing Caper.
Check out our other guides:
- Palia: Fishing for Answers quest walkthrough
- Palia: Exploring the future of the cozy MMO after multiple Studio Singularity layoffs
- Palia: How to follow Tau's Trail
- Palia: All Romance options and gifts guide
- Palia Parental Dispute Quest Guide
- Palia: How to get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines