Palworld “Disk Write Error”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

PC gamers are encountering a Disk Write Error in Palworld, which is causing the game to force close on them. This occurs when Steam encounters an error with the installed files while trying to run the game, and for now, there isn’t a permanent fix.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that will allow you to temporarily deal with the issue. The game might crash while you are in the middle of building a base, but the frequency of the bug occurring can be reduced drastically.

Today’s Palworld guide will, therefore, go over some of the things that you can do to deal with Steam’s Disk Write Error.

How to fix Palworld’s “Disk Write Error”

1) Ensure you have Palworld installed on an SSD

Players who do not have the game installed on their SSD encounter this performance issue more often. So, if you have it installed on your normal drive, make sure that you shift it to an SSD.

2) Update your GPU

Another reason why you might be facing this problem in the game is because your Graphics Drivers are not updated to the latest patch. Regardless of the card that you are using, you will be able to download and install the latest patch through the respective desktop app. However, if you want to do it manually, you can do so by visiting the official Nvidia and AMD websites.

3) Check for File Integrity

The game might be crashing for you because there are a few corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix this, you will need to make your way to the Library on your Steam Client, then select the game, and go to Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files.

Clicking on the final option will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged.

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing the game will likely fix most of the current performance issues players face in the game. So if the above results fail, try re-installing the game to see if it fixes the Disk Write Error.

5) Wait for a patch

Palworld has a lot of performance issues, but Pocket Pair is actively working to fix some of the major problems in the game. So, they are likely going to be addressing the Disk Write Error in a future update. Make sure that you keep the game updated so that you do not miss out on a single patch.

