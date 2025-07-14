Palworld: Lunker passive skill, explained

There are many passive skills that you will come across in Palworld. Depending on your luck and RNG, certain Pals could have more than one passive, which is good for you, as it'll give you an advantage in combat. This could come in handy if you're looking to buy Battle Tickets from the Arena to purchase Support Whistles or other such items.

One of the many passives in Palworld is Lunker. This is an exceptional passive skill that is super rare to come by on Pals. Nevertheless, with a bit of patience and some Alluring Bait, you should be able to bag a Pal with Lunker. On that note, here's more information on the passive.

The Lunker passive skill is one of the most powerful in Palworld, here's why

Jelliete with Lunker passive (Image via Pocketpair|YouTube/Verlisify)

The Lunker passive skill is hard to come by, and with good reason. It gives your Pal a 20% increase to Water attack damage, a 20% increase to Ice attack damage, and a Defense +20%. This is incredibly useful when taking on bosses and other high-level threats.

Fish to get a Pal with the Lunker passive skill (Image via Pocketpair)

It is part of the Tier +4 (Diamond) list of passives, which inherently makes it one of the most powerful in-game. Unfortunately, you can't attain this passive in the true sense, as it can only be found on certain Pals. You cannot Implant it either as the option is not available. Nevertheless, if you want a Pal with the Lunker passive skill in Palworld, here's what you need to do:

Go to a Master Fishing Spot (Sealed Realm Island is a good location: -405,-827).

Look for a Pal that has a bright purple aura.

Use an Advanced Fishing Rod and Alluring Bait.

Upon capture and inspection of your new Pal, you'll find the Lunker passive.

It will take you some time to spot and fish a Pal with Lunker, but it will be worthwhile. Just ensure that your fishing gear is the best there is, or else the entire process will be harder than it should be.

At the moment, this is the only method by which you'll get access to the Lunker passive. It might be added as an Implant in the future, but for now, you can only capture a Pal with this trait; there is no way to actively unlock it. That said, these Pals are rare and will become an asset to your collection. Lastly, remember that only Ice and water Pals (usually) have this passive, since it's attuned to their elemental type.

