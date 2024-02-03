Palworld “Stuck under the map” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Palworld still has a few performance issues to iron out as players still face bugs, with the latest one forcing them to get stuck under the map. This issue is happening for both Xbox and PC players, and oftentimes, those affected by it are completely losing all the resources from their inventory when they are dying after getting stuck.

There, unfortunately, is no permanent fix that you will be able to try to solve it apart from a few workarounds. These are, however, temporary and are still likely going to reoccur for you.

Today’s Palworld guide will, therefore, go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Stuck under the map” error.

How to fix the “Stuck under the map” error in Palworld

Here are some things you can try to deal with the error in the game:

1) Use a flying mount

If you are stuck below the map in a large body of water or within a wall, you can try using your Flying-type pals or flying mounts to try and get out of the situation. However, if you are very early in the game and don’t have a flying mount just yet, this will not be a viable solution for you.

2) Exit and rejoin the server

Many in the community have suggested that leaving and then rejoining the server that you are in, might help you out of getting stuck in Palworld. So, if you do not have a flying mount, try to leave the server and then join in to see if it fixes it.

3) Try killing your character

Another solution would be to try to kill your character manually. This will trigger a respawn and might outright fix the issue. However, if you are looking to invest in this method, you might want to lower the difficulty settings so that when you die you don’t lose everything that is in your inventory.

If you are stuck in the middle of the sea, swimming in any direction will eat up your stamina, and when it depletes, you will drown. This is one way of manually killing your character.

