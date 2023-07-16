5 reasons why Need For Speed World failed

Need for Speed is one of the top-tier racing game franchises. This series has witnessed tremendous evolution ever since its first game, released in 1994. Since then, players have got the opportunity to experience many unique games, but not all of them managed to hit the mark. Need For Speed World is one such title that has faded into obscurity.

Live service games have become prevalent in recent times. Need for Speed World was launched with an aim to bolster its spot as the best live service racing game in 2010. Unfortunately, the game was shut down in July 2015. While it did attract many players in its initial phase, many factors led to its eventual downfall.

Which are the five major reasons behind the failure of Need for Speed World?

1) Aggressive Monetization

Need for Speed World featured microtransactions which was not a common phenomenon then. Despite being at a nascent stage, players did not mind the presence of microtransactions because the game was robust in the initial phases.

Furthermore, fans felt nostalgic about returning to Rockport City from Need For Speed Most Wanted, the 2005 racing game considered one of the iconic NFS games. Fans gradually began to notice the aggressive pricing of cars and other customization parts.

Players were required to use a currency called SpeedBoost to purchase some cars, aftermarket items, and more. This currency could be bought using real-world cash. This did not jive well, with many quitting the game for good. The introduction of Koenigsegg CCX Elite Edition at a price point of $100 was another controversial move.

2) Prevalence of hackers

Need For Speed World initially had a strong player base but attracted some hackers due to its popularity. The servers were not only populated by hackers, but many resorted to cheating in the game, which soured the experience for other players.

Fans who wished to play the game fairly encountered racers who would resort to speed hacks in events. This issue remained unaddressed by the developers for a significant amount of time.

Eventually, the developer resolved to ban the racers who resorted to cheating or other hacks. This worked for a while, but it also began to affect players who played the game fairly. It was brought to notice that those who didn't resort to cheating were also banned.

3) Removal of police chases from Free Roam

Many players did not like the removal of police chases (Image via Electronic Arts)

The major highlight of most NFS games is the ability to partake in high-speed police chases. It is always exciting to have a number of relentless police cars in pursuit and the adrenaline rush to ace every turn to avoid getting caught.

This important aspect was removed from the game roughly a year after its release. While players could partake in police chases, their occurrences in the free-roam mode were completely removed.

One would have to participate in events like Team Escape or Pursuit Outrun to experience cop chases. This irked most of the fanbase, while some fans were relieved at the removal as it prevented any unintentional police chases from being triggered.

4) Excruciating grind

Players had to replay events many times to get some in-game cash (Image via Electronic Arts)

There was a phase when Need For Speed World had amassed one million users. Over the course of time, more cars were added to the game, along with many customization parts.

Most of the content was priced on the higher side. Furthermore, players were required to play a lot of events to accumulate enough in-game money to afford some of the better cars and parts.

The randomized nature of acquiring some parts also discouraged fans. While many common parts were readily available at lower cost, the top-tier items dropped randomly as a reward at the end of any particular race or event. Another alternative was to buy them with real-world money.

5) Dwindling player count

At a certain point, the developer even introduced a drag-racing mode to rejuvenate the gameplay experience and attract more players. They also tried to entice fans by offering in-game rewards, which could be earned by achieving certain milestones, but the community was divided.

All the aforementioned factors on this list pushed the game to the brink of getting shut down. Many avid fans began moving on to other great racing games available at the time.

Need For Speed World was also marred with technical issues wherein many players complained about long loading times. This, combined with other factors, severely harmed the game’s reputation, and new players avoided trying it out altogether.

While the game itself had great potential, it was let down by the reasons discussed above. Fans genuinely had some fun in the myriad racing events, and the game was also visually appealing for the time. Fans can delve into this article for the best arcade racing games to try out in 2023.