Rust force wipe countdown (September 2025): Start time for all regions

The Rust force wipe for September 2025 is right around the corner, and fans are rightfully excited for the latest patch. The new update is centered on improving quality-of-life features within the game. We are expecting a major maintenance overhaul with the latest patch, with the developers primarily being focused on audio-visual fixes, minicopter updates, and much more.In this article, we will provide you with a brief on the Rust September force wipe countdown and what you can expect from the latest update. Read below to know more. Rust force wipe countdown for September 2025: Start date and time for all regionsLike previous updates, the latest Rust force wipe will go live for all regions on the first Thursday of this month, i.e., September 4, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. A short downtime across all official, community, and modded servers is expected, as hosts will have to patch the latest content into their servers in-game.We speculate that the latest update will not be as beefy as the previous one, as the September force wipe is largely believed to be a maintenance update for the game. The developers have stated that the title will undergo a range of bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, all of which will improve the general gameplay loop in Rust.That said, here is a detailed list of the Rust September force wipe start date and time for all regions:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)September 4, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)September 4, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)September 4, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)September 4, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 4, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)September 4, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 4, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 4, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 5, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)September 5, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 5, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 5, 2025, at 6 am Read more: What can we expect from the Rust September update (2025)That's all that you need to know about the Rust force wipe countdown for September 2025