  Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 09, 2025 06:01 GMT
Rust home brewed twitch drops
Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops have gone live with the debut of the August force wipe. The latest collaboration between Twitch and Facepunch Studios offers players a chance to get their hands on a range of unique in-game items and cosmetics for free.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops rewards, the duration of the event, and how you can unlock all these items. Read below to know more.

All rewards available in the Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops

The latest Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops have gone live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST, and will be available till Monday, August 18, 2025, 4:29 AM GMT+5:30. This wave of drops brings forth a total of 14 unique collectible skins and in-game items.

Here's a list of the different items up for grabs with this promotional event:

General skin drops

  • Retu Garage Door skin
  • Gorliac Vending Machine skin
  • CaliRust Double Metal Door skin
  • spiicy Assault Rifle skin

Streamer-specific skin drops

  • MonsteraArt Garage Door skin
  • moons Assault Rifle skin
  • GEVAD1CH Semi-Automatic Pistol skin
  • ElWasabiTM Sheet Metal Double Door skin
  • Tanizen MP5A4 skin
  • vaybae Assault Rifle skin
  • Wabbit Thompson SMG skin
  • ravennrust Assault Rifle skin
  • VincentSMG Assault Rifle skin
  • GalaaxXy M249 LMG skin
How to unlock Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops

To unlock the different skins available for grabs in the latest Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops, players need to dedicate some time to watching 'Drops-Enabled' Rust streams on Twitch. Some of these items are available as general drops, which means that players can watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream on Twitch to get these items.

However, a majority of them are streamer-specific drops, and they can be unlocked by watching the Twitch streams of the prescribed streamer to whom the drop is attached.

Here's a list of the different watchtimes required to unlock each item:

General Drops

  • Retu Garage Door skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for two hours
  • Gorliac Vending Machine skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for four hours
  • CaliRust Double Metal Door skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for six hours
  • spiicy Assault Rifle skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for eight hours
Streamer-specific Drops

To unlock the aforementioned streamer-specific skins in the latest wave of Twitch drops, you need to watch the prescribed streamer on Twitch for a total of two hours. You have to fulfill this quota individually for every streamer whose skin you want to unlock in-game.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Edited by Jay Sarma
