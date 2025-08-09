Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

The Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops have gone live with the debut of the August force wipe. The latest collaboration between Twitch and Facepunch Studios offers players a chance to get their hands on a range of unique in-game items and cosmetics for free. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops rewards, the duration of the event, and how you can unlock all these items. Read below to know more. All rewards available in the Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch DropsThe latest Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops have gone live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST, and will be available till Monday, August 18, 2025, 4:29 AM GMT+5:30. This wave of drops brings forth a total of 14 unique collectible skins and in-game items. Here's a list of the different items up for grabs with this promotional event:General skin dropsRetu Garage Door skinGorliac Vending Machine skinCaliRust Double Metal Door skinspiicy Assault Rifle skinStreamer-specific skin dropsMonsteraArt Garage Door skinmoons Assault Rifle skinGEVAD1CH Semi-Automatic Pistol skinElWasabiTM Sheet Metal Double Door skinTanizen MP5A4 skinvaybae Assault Rifle skinWabbit Thompson SMG skinravennrust Assault Rifle skinVincentSMG Assault Rifle skinGalaaxXy M249 LMG skinAlso read: Rust console patch notes (July 31, 2025): Community server changes, gameplay updates, and more How to unlock Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch DropsTo unlock the different skins available for grabs in the latest Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops, players need to dedicate some time to watching 'Drops-Enabled' Rust streams on Twitch. Some of these items are available as general drops, which means that players can watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream on Twitch to get these items.However, a majority of them are streamer-specific drops, and they can be unlocked by watching the Twitch streams of the prescribed streamer to whom the drop is attached.Here's a list of the different watchtimes required to unlock each item:General DropsRetu Garage Door skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for two hoursGorliac Vending Machine skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for four hoursCaliRust Double Metal Door skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for six hoursspiicy Assault Rifle skin: Watch any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream for eight hoursCheck out: Rust Pilot Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to getStreamer-specific DropsTo unlock the aforementioned streamer-specific skins in the latest wave of Twitch drops, you need to watch the prescribed streamer on Twitch for a total of two hours. You have to fulfill this quota individually for every streamer whose skin you want to unlock in-game.That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Home Brewed 3 Twitch Drops. For more related guides, check out:What can we expect from the Rust August update (2025)?Rust patch notes (August 2025): New Hardcore refresh, updated atmosphere, improvements, and moreAll major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)