Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack: What's included, how to unlock, and more

The much-awaited Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack is finally here. Featuring a range of unique Warhammer-themed collectibles, the latest DLC is undoubtedly going to be a fan-favorite item. Players can gear up using the signature gas-masked Hazmat, while fashioning the Death Korps of Krieg Backpack along with it.

Ad

In this article, we will explore everything that's included in the Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack and how you can unlock it. Read below to know more.

What's included in the Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack

The Rust Warhammer collaboration DLC features a total of five unique collectible cosmetics. As we stated above, these have been crafted to fit the Warhammer theme, and we are sure that they're gonna sell like hotcakes.

Ad

Trending

Death Korps of Krieg Hazmat Suit (Image via Facepunch Studios)

That said, here's a brief on all the cosmetics that are included in the Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC:

Ad

Death Korps of Krieg Hazmat Suit: This item is a reskinned hazmat featuring the design of the signature Krieg gas mask and trench coat look. You can directly craft it or use the Repair bench to equip this cosmetic in-game.

This item is a reskinned hazmat featuring the design of the signature Krieg gas mask and trench coat look. You can directly craft it or use the Repair bench to equip this cosmetic in-game. Death Korps of Krieg Backpack: The Death Korps of Krieg is a Rugged field pack for survivalist soldiers. Similar to the Hazmat, you can either craft this item with the skin equipped or alternatively, use the Repair bench to apply the cosmetic to the Large Backpack item.

The Death Korps of Krieg is a Rugged field pack for survivalist soldiers. Similar to the Hazmat, you can either craft this item with the skin equipped or alternatively, use the Repair bench to apply the cosmetic to the Large Backpack item. Death Korps of Krieg Chainsword: Featuring the first chainsaw reskin, fire up your newly designed wood chopper to maul down forests and forage for firewood.

Featuring the first chainsaw reskin, fire up your newly designed wood chopper to maul down forests and forage for firewood. Death Korps of Krieg Shotgun: The Death Korps of Krieg Shotgun skin is a cosmetic for the Pump Shotgun in Rust. You will be able to apply this skin at a repair bench or while directly crafting the weapon in-game.

The Death Korps of Krieg Shotgun skin is a cosmetic for the Pump Shotgun in Rust. You will be able to apply this skin at a repair bench or while directly crafting the weapon in-game. Death Korps of Krieg Storage Containers: Two Krieg-styled storage barrels. A vertical and a horizontal variant. These are skins for the storage barrel stand-alone items.

Ad

How to unlock the Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack

Players can unlock the new Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC pack by simply purchasing the item from the Steam Store. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you make your purchase:

Open the Steam client and log in using your credentials.

Go to the Store section on Steam, and search for Rust.

Open the official store page for the title. Then, scroll till you locate the header 'Items available for this game'.

Here, you can choose the 'Rust - Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack'.

Click on it and confirm your purchase.

Ad

Death Korps of Krieg Shotgun (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Also read: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)

Ad

Price

The brand-new Rust DLC is currently priced at USD 12.99, or the equivalent value in a player's own currency. If you want to get it at full price, you can get your hands on it right now. If not, you can wait for the price to drop with the upcoming Halloween Sale or the Steam Winter Sale.

Check out: Blueprint Fragments in Rust PC: How to use, and where to find

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Warhammer 40000 DLC Pack.

For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More