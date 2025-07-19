Soulframe: Garren Rood pact guide

Garren Rood is one of the seven pacts in Soulframe. The blueprint can be obtained after completing the Torment Stag quest, but to craft it, you’ll need to complete the Steelsinger quest and get access to Tuvalkane. This pact is based around one of the Ancestors, the spirit stag of Andurin Glades, and naturally, its signature skill also summons a group of stags.

Ad

That said, there’s a lot to explore about this pact. This guide will teach you about all the skills and weapon synergies.

Note: Soulframe is early in development, with Preludes 10 being the latest version at the time of writing. Things can change with future updates, but we will keep this guide updated so you can check back anytime.

All Garren Rood pact skills, and how they scale in Soulframe

Young Garen Rood and Lady Deora (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like others, Garren Rood comes with three unique skills that range from single-target to AoE. Here are all the skills explained:

Ad

Trending

Torment: A single-target-based skill that also heals you to full health. It is good for taking down tanky enemies, especially those pesky cannons that start shooting at you from afar. The damage for this skill scales with Courage, but with a 42-second cooldown, you must be careful while casting this skill.

Behest: AoE skill that is great to create some space when you find yourself swarmed. Behest can incapacitate all enemies in range for 15 seconds and scales with Spirit. However, it does not provide any form of buff, and the effect will end early if you deal damage to the enemy.

Ad

Stampede: Casting this skill will lock down a small area with a stampede of spectral stags that can stagger and inflict damage on enemies in the AoE. The skill remains active for 12 seconds and scales with Spirit.

Scaling with Spirit is quite poor across Behest and Stamped with a multiplier of 0.5, which may not be worth investing for a few more seconds of duration. If you have already crafted the pact, we recommend focusing on Courage to improve the damage dealt by Torment and the other two skills purely for CC until the ability recharges.

Ad

Is it worth crafting at all? If you want to increase your rank, you must craft every pact. It was one of the first pacts added to the game and is easy to build. That said, the new ones have already surpassed Garen Rood. One of the starter packs, Oscelda, gains much better scaling with Spirit.

Best perks to take on Garren Rood skill tree

Garen Rood is one of seven pacts (Image via Digital Extremes)

As you level up, you’ll gain points that can be invested across the skill tree to improve your abilities. Most of the options are currently similar to other pacts with minor differences. However, depending on the scaling and needs, you’ll need to invest in the important ones.

Ad

Righteous: Investing in this node will recharge Behest faster, allowing you to cast it frequently while waiting for other skills to finish their cooldowns.

Investing in this node will recharge Behest faster, allowing you to cast it frequently while waiting for other skills to finish their cooldowns. Akin: Another cooldown node, which provides a flat recharge to all skills, making it a priority pick for our current pact.

Another cooldown node, which provides a flat recharge to all skills, making it a priority pick for our current pact. Mora’s Pride: Torment scales with Courage, and picking this node is the easiest way to grant a few more points to the stat.

Torment scales with Courage, and picking this node is the easiest way to grant a few more points to the stat. Everbound: This node is present right beside Mora’s Pride, and can provide some extra HP for survivability. However, it should not be a priority over the other three.

Ad

Best weapons to pair up with Garren Rood pact in Soulframe

Weapons can be crafted at Tuvalkane (Image via Digital Extremes)

Soulframe features a variety of weapons, including ranged and close combat, and while you can use anything you want, few of them perform better with certain pacts. Garren Rood gets +5 Spirit as a bonus Virtue, meaning weapons with this attunement should be the priority.

Ad

Along with attunement, its star rating is also important for scaling purposes. The more stars a weapon has, the better it will scale with that particular Virtue. Here are the best weapons you can pick:

Sollos-I

Sollos is a sword with a two-star attunement in Spirit. While there are others with up to three stars, the materials for it, including blueprints, are easy to obtain, making it a great weapon compared to anything else in the early stages of the game.

Ad

Here are the crafting requirements for Sollos-I:

Scrap Steel - 25

Ichor - 25

Ode Graphite - 30

Dracs - 1,500

Sollos-I is a great early weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Royal Tines

Ad

This is a short blade with a base attack of 21 and a max attack of 72 at level 30, which may seem low compared to the Gathannan and many others. However, it’s a dual-wield weapon with fast attacks. The scaling with Spirit boosts the overall damage. You can acquire the blueprint for The Royal Tines after completing the Torment Stag quest.

Here are the crafting requirements for The Royal Tines:

Scrap Brass - 15

Knotwood - 20

River Pearl - 6

Dracs - 3,500

Ad

The Royal Tines is the best pick (Image via Digital Extremes)

Both of the weapons will also work well with other pacts, scaling with Spirit, so don’t feel like you’re wasting resources. Furthermore, crafting increases your Bond with Tuvalkane, which is required to craft better gear.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More